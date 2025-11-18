Shop Small Astoria returns for 11th annual holiday retail crawl

Get ready for the return of the Shop Small Astoria Retail Crawl, featuring a list of incredible local businesses to kick off the holiday season in western Queens.

The 11th annual event, which has since been expanded to a 10-day crawl, takes place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7, featuring over 27 local businesses offering a diverse range of items, including apparel, books, food, drinks and more.

The Shop Small crawl was initially founded in 2015 by The Brass Owl’s owner, Nicole Panettieri, who is also the co-director of the Ditmars’ Merchant Association, to celebrate the start of the holiday season. The special event showcases the diverse range of small businesses in the community while giving them a boost. It also provides the community with a fun way to start working on their Christmas shopping lists.

The crawl includes a passport for shoppers to earn stamps at each participating store they visit, as well as the opportunity to win a prize, such as a free tote or hat, after filling in eight or more squares on their passport and returning it to The Brass Owl by Dec. 10. Since the crawl’s first holiday event, the promotion has expanded to include a Spring Retail Crawl and has grown over the years from just 11 participating businesses to 27.

This year, the crawl includes a special bonus that lets shoppers show their passport to a list of participating cafes for a special discount, including Cookie Crumz, Gold N’ Honey, La Guli, Mighty Oak, Queen’s Room, Sweets By Linda, To Laiko, Treats of Korea and Under Pressure Coffee. The passport, which can be picked up at any participating stores or printed from the Shop Small Astoria website, also includes the opportunity to give back with a bonus square for donating menstrual pads, baby diapers or cash to the Astoria Food Pantry.

To learn more about the shop small crawl, visit their website or follow @shopsmallastoria

Participating stores in the 10-day retail crawl include:

Pancakes Records

20-77 Steinway St.

Whiskers

19-25 Ditmars Blvd.

Gifted in Astoria

29-18 Ditmars Blvd.

The Brass Owl

36-19 Ditmars Blvd.

Pimbeche Vintage

29-23 23rd Ave.

QED/ Queens Craft Brigade

27-16 23rd Ave.

Silver Age Comics

22-55 31st St.

The Regal Beagle

29-10 23rd Ave.

Anoria Boutique

28-03 24th Ave.

Hara NYC

24-01 29th St.

Hellenic Aesthetic

30-91 31st St.

Fern Botanica

30-36 41st St.

Chateau Le Woof

31-01 Vernon Blvd.

2nd Chance Candles

30-42 14th St.

Museum of Nostalgia

31-27 31st St.

Loveday 31

33-06 31st Ave.

Broadway Silk

35-11 Broadway

INCASA

31-88 37th St.

Gamestoria

42-11 Broadway

Lockwood Home and Gift

32-15 33rd St.

Lockwood Paper

33-02 Broadway

Lockwood Style

33-06 Broadway

NY City Succulents

32-57 Steinway St.

Side B

36-12 34th Ave.

Newtown HQ

36-12 34th Ave.

The Astoria Bookshop

36-19 30th St.