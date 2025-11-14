South Asian Council for Social Services gets $50K state grant for food pantry operations

Members of the South Asian Council for Social Services with Assemblymember Nily Rozic, who secured a $50,000 state grant to support the nonprofit’s food pantry operations amid the growing affordability crisis.

The South Asian Council for Social Services (SACSS) received a $50,000 state grant, secured by Assemblymember Nily Rozic, to support the nonprofit’s food pantry operations.

Many families face uncertainty and financial strain due to the government shutdown’s disruption of critical services and benefits, a news release from Rozic’s office stated. SACSS continues to serve thousands to meet the rising demand for culturally appropriate, nutritious food in Queens.

“Families across New York are still struggling to feed their families due to the uncertainty around SNAP payments and other impacts from the federal shutdown,” Rozic said. “This funding ensures that SACCS can continue its vital work in fighting food insecurity and providing stability for those who are most impacted.”

SACSS, which was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Flushing, has long been a trusted community institution, according to Rozic. The nonprofit serves over 500,000 New Yorkers a year, providing services in over 18 languages.

According to the SACCS website, its mission is to empower immigrant and low-income residents through access to food, healthcare, social services and beyond. The food pantry program currently provides fresh produce and staple items to thousands of households of various ethnic backgrounds. Recipients of services include families with special needs, pregnant mothers and homebound seniors.

“We are deeply grateful to Assemblywoman Nily Rozic for her continued support of SACSS and the $50,000 grant that will help us meet the critical needs of 250 families who rely on SACSS’s Food Pantry for culturally appropriate food,” SACSS Executive Director Sudha Acharya said. “This funding will also support our community programming efforts, including job readiness, to uplift underserved communities.”

Rozic recently announced additional community investments, including a $250,000 grant for the FDNY to replace two deteriorated mechanical garage doors at local firehouses, a $250,000 grant to restore the tennis courts in Kissena Park and a $350,000 grant for a new local volunteer ambulance for Queens Hatzolah.