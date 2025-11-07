South Ozone Park woman charged in collision that killed a Cambria Heights scooter rider: NYPD

A South Ozone Park woman was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal collision that killed a Cambria Heights man who was riding a stand-up electrical scooter about a half mile from his home.

A South Ozone Park woman was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and booked at the 105th Precinct in connection with a fatal collision that killed a Cambria Heights man nearly five months ago.

Celina Crump, 43, of 135th Place, was allegedly behind the wheel of a 2022 Ford Transit van traveling eastbound on 116th Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 26. The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Crump made a left-hand turn onto Nashville Boulevard in Cambria Heights, where she collided with a man riding a stand-up electric scooter, who was traveling westbound on 116th Avenue. The impact of the collision ejected the man onto the roadway. He sustained severe head and body trauma.

EMS responded to the location and rushed the victim to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff. He was later identified as Shaun Lagredelle, 39, who lived on 220th Street in Cambria Heights about a half-mile from the scene of the fatal collision.

Crump was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, obscured and obstructed license plates, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and falsifying business records. She received a Desk Appearance Ticket (DAT) that is returnable on Nov. 25.