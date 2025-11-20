Spectrum donates $1,000 to Asian American Cohesion for new safety equipment in Flushing

Yiping Wu, president of Asian American Cohesion, joined participants during a safety patrol briefing after Spectrum donated $1,000 to the nonprofit for new equipment to manage safety patrols in Flushing.

Spectrum donated $1,000 to Asian American Cohesion, a nonprofit that provides safety patrol services in Flushing, to be used for new patrol equipment. The donation was made through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

According to a news release from Spectrum, Jing (Mavis) Wang, the company’s multi-tenant sales supervisor and volunteer at AAC, nominated the nonprofit for the award. Wang, raised in Flushing, serves as an AAC coordinator, organizing events and overseeing volunteer enrollment and participation.

“I wanted to give back to my local community and contribute to Asian American Cohesion’s positive cycle of lifting each other up and creating success together,” Wang said in the news release. “As an employee, I appreciate how the Spectrum Employee Community Grant helps our community. It motivates me even more to show my children and loved ones how we can help our neighbors build a better community and serve as a good role model for the future generation.”

The nonprofit’s safety patrol program enlists volunteers to assist and advise community residents and business owners about general safety. According to Spectrum, the grant will also support educational courses that aim to help local residents adapt to modern society.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Mike Williams, regional vice president of the NYC region at Spectrum. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

AAC was created in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to help maintain the safety of local residents and assist in the development of the Flushing community. The nonprofit’s website states that AAC aims to promote community harmony and provide security patrol services to local communities in Queens.

“It is truly an honor for Asian American Cohesion to receive the 2025 Spectrum Employee Community Grant, a grant which supports local nonprofit organizations such as ourselves,” said Yiping Wu, president of AAC. “This grant will go a long way in Asian American Cohesion’s efforts to keep the Flushing community a safe place and in assisting the disabled. The fund will help us obtain more resource materials, bettering and improving the many programs that we are currently offering.”

The news release said Spectrum Employee Community Grants have provided funding to more than 600 local nonprofits in 35 states throughout the company’s service area since the initiative began in July 2019.

Recipients of the company’s grants are nonprofits that deliver critical social services and help underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each recipient is nominated by one of the company’s 95,000 U.S. employees who have volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

More information on Spectrum’s philanthropic initiatives, including Spectrum Employee Community Grants, is available at Corporate.Charter.com/Community-Impact.