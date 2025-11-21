State Sen. Stavisky announces 2026 re-election campaign at Bayside fundraising event

State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky announced her 2026 re-election campaign during a fundraiser at One Station Plaza, in Bayside, on Nov. 19, celebrating the evening with colleagues, residents and supporters from her district.

State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky kicked off her 2026 re-election campaign with a fundraiser at One Station Plaza, in Bayside, on Nov. 19. The event drew a crowd of supporters, community leaders and elected officials from across Queens.

“Tonight’s turnout shows the strength of our community and the importance of the work we are doing together,” Stavisky said. “I have fought to deliver affordability, public safety, and opportunity for the families of Queens. That work continues in 2026.”

During the fundraiser, the senator asked attendees to donate food to support neighbors struggling with food insecurity as costs continue to rise. A news release from Stavisky’s office said the food will be delivered to the pantry at the First United Methodist Church of Jamaica.

According to the news release, a broad coalition of partners attended the fundraiser, reflecting sizable support for Stavisky’s leadership. Among guests were Assemblymembers Edward Braunstein, Clyde Vanel and Alicia Hyndman; state Sens. John Liu and Leroy Comrie; Council Member Linda Lee, and others.

Liu began the evening serving as the event’s emcee, highlighting Stavisky’s decades of service to Queens.

“It’s been an honor to serve with Toby on the higher education committee in the senate,” Liu said. “She’s been a true champion for SUNY and CUNY.”

Supporters also highlighted Stavisky’s core accomplishments.

According to the news release, Stavisky has consistently backed affordable housing efforts across Queens, supporting projects that add new income-restricted units while ensuring seniors and working families can stay in their neighborhoods

She has also delivered critical resources to precincts serving Senate District 11, the news release continued, funding undercover vehicles, supporting NYPD youth programming and strengthening community-based safety initiatives.

“Sen. Stavisky is one of the most hardworking and responsive partners I have in government,” Braunstein said. “She is always focused on delivering results, whether it’s protecting quality of life, investing in local institutions, or standing up for the residents of our shared districts.”

As chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee, Stavisky helped prevent tuition increases at SUNY and CUNY, ensuring college remains accessible. The news release said she also secured the largest expansion of financial aid in state history, strengthening opportunities for students from all backgrounds

“I have long admired her commitment to education and opportunity,” Hyndman said. “As a former teacher, she understands exactly what our families and students need to thrive.”

In addition to support shown by Stavisky’s colleagues, many residents from the district attended the event. The news release said the strong turnout reflected Stavisky’s deep roots and reputation for responsive, sensible public service.

“She has been a fierce advocate for her district and understands its needs and challenges,” said Sen. Roxanne Persaud. “There is no issue that she is unfamiliar with, and there is no better representative of the people of her district. I am looking forward to her re-election.”

“With the challenges facing our city and state, we need leaders who understand our community and fight for it every day,” Stavisky added. “I’m grateful for the confidence this district has placed in me — and I look forward to continue delivering for Queens.”