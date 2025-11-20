Student government attend educational luncheon with Assemblymember Hyndman

Student government representatives from P.S. 138, P.S. 195 and P.S./I.S. 208Q with Assemblymember Alicia L. Hyndman during an educational luncheon at Hyndman’s district office in Laurelton.

Student government representatives from P.S. 138, P.S. 195, and P.S./I.S. 208Q attended an educational luncheon focused on civic engagement, leadership and public service at Assemblymember Alicia L. Hyndman’s district office in Laurelton.

The visit, a news release from Hyndman’s office said, is part of the assemblymember’s ongoing effort to inspire youth participation in government, providing students with an inside look at how state government impacts their schools and communities.

Hyndman opened the program by welcoming students and sharing insights into her role as a state legislator, emphasizing the importance of civic leadership at every age. Students then participated in two interactive icebreakers — “One Word That Describes a Good Leader” and “If I Were in Charge for a Day… ” — to explore qualities of leadership and discuss ideas to improve their schools and neighborhoods.

“Engaging our young people early in civic conversations helps shape the next generation of thoughtful, community-minded leaders,” Hyndman said. “I am so proud of these students for sharing their ideas, asking questions and thinking deeply about how they can make a difference.”

Students had the opportunity to continue their discussions with the assemblymember during lunch, the news release continued, which connected their ideas to real-world policymaking and community improvement.

The visit ended with group photos, words of encouragement and giveaways to commemorate the experience.

Hyndman represents New York’s 29th Assembly District, which includes the neighborhoods of Laurelton, Rosedale, St. Albans, Addisleigh Park, Hollis, Springfield Gardens and Jamaica. She is chair of the Assembly Committee on Higher Education. According to Hyndman’s office, the assemblymember remains dedicated to expanding access to quality education and empowering the next generation of leaders.