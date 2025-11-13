Suspect wanted for groping two women in less than a minute on a bus in South Richmond Hill: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly groped two women in less than a minute on board a bus in South Richmond Hill.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill are looking for a deviant who allegedly groped two women in less than a minute in broad daylight on board a bus in South Richmond Hill on Friday, Nov. 7.

A 34-year-old woman was standing on a Q8 MTA bus approaching 115th Street and 101st Avenue when a stranger approached her from behind and repeatedly pressed his groin against her and then grabbed her buttocks, police said. Moments later, the suspect approached a 29-year-old woman from behind and grabbed her rear end, before running off the bus traveling in an unknown direction. The victims were not injured during the encounters.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a dark complexion with a beard and mustache. He wore a red t-shirt over a black long-sleeved shirt, a dark hooded jacket, tan pants and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 9, the 102nd Precinct has reported 36 sex crimes so far in 2025, four fewer than the 40 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 10%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are on the rise in the precinct, with a dozen reported so far this year, two more than the ten reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 20%, according to CompStat.