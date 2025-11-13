Suspect sought in gunpoint robbery of Briarwood cell phone store: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly stole $2,300 worth of cell phones during an armed robbery in Briarwood.

Police from the 107th Precinct are looking for an armed robber who was last seen walking down Hillside Avenue in Briarwood carrying a half-dozen cell phone boxes on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 28.

He allegedly stole them at gunpoint from a Total Wireless store minutes earlier, and he was heading towards a bus stop to make his escape, police said Wednesday.

The gunman entered the store located at 153-55 Hillside Ave. at 10:45 a.m. and approached the counter, pulled out a firearm and removed six cell phones, with a total value of approximately $2,300, before running out of the store, according to the NYPD. He was last seen boarding a southbound Q25 MTA bus, and he remains at large.

There were no injuries reported at the Total Wireless shop, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Nov. 12 and asked for the public’s help in identifying him. He is described as having a dark complexion with black hair in braided locs. He was wearing a black-hooded winter jacket, red sweatpants with white details, white sneakers and a black face covering.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this armed robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Nov. 9, the 107th Precinct has reported 99 robberies so far in 2025, four fewer than the 103 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 3.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report.