Suspect wanted for allegedly robbing a senior woman in Woodhaven, knocking her to the ground: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly robbed an elderly woman in Woodhaven, knocking her to the sidewalk.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed an elderly lady in Woodhaven during the evening of Saturday, Nov. 1.

The 67-year-old victim was standing in front of 92-30 91st Ave. at approximately 6 p.m., when a stranger approached her and snatched a bag containing the victim’s personal property from her, knocking her to the sidewalk, police said. The assailant ran off northbound on Woodhaven Boulevard toward Jamaica Avenue. EMS responded to the scene and treated the victim for minor injuries she sustained during the fall.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described her as having a dark complexion with dark shoulder-length hair in braids with beads. She wore a gray jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Oct. 26, the 102nd Precinct has reported 117 robberies so far in 2025, 29 fewer than the 146 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 19.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report.