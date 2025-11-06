Suspect sought in armed robberies at commercial establishments in Rosedale, Ozone Park: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly robbed a fast food restaurant in Rosedale and a nail salon in Ozone Park.

Police from two Queens precincts are looking for an armed robber who targeted a fast food restaurant in Rosedale and a nail salon in Ozone Park the following day.

Police say the first incident occurred during the early morning on Saturday, Oct. 25, in the confines of the 116th Precinct in Rosedale, when the suspect entered a Checkers restaurant at 139-33 245th St. just after 3 a.m. and approached a 21-year-old employee. He allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded that the worker open the cash register. He then removed approximately $150 in cash before leaving the location on foot, heading eastbound on South Conduit Avenue toward Hook Creek Boulevard, police said.

The worker was not injured during the encounter, according to the NYPD.

On the night of Sunday, Oct. 26, police say the same gunman entered a nail spa located at 106-17 Liberty Ave. in Ozone Park just before 7 p.m. He walked up to a 52-year-old store employee, pulled out a firearm and removed a bag of electronic devices before leaving. The suspect was last seen driving off in a Dodge Durango traveling southbound on 107th Street toward Rockaway Boulevard, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 106th Precinct in South Ozone Park arrived at the scene and found the store worker had not been injured.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect from inside the Checkers in Rosedale and described him as having a dark complexion with a heavy build. He wore a white face mask, a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and blue latex gloves.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Oct. 26, the 116th Precinct has reported 61 robberies so far in 2025, seven fewer than the 68 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 10.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Robberies are also down in the 106th Precinct with 156 reported so far this year, 18 fewer than the 174 reported at the same point in 2024, according to CompStat.