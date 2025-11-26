Suspect wanted for sexually abusing 15-year-old girl as she got off a bus in Whitestone: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly groping a 15-year-old girl as she got off a bus in Whitestone and then covering her mouth so she couldn’t yell for help.

Police from the 109th Precinct are looking for a heavyset Asian man who allegedly subjected a 15-year-old girl to sexual abuse aboard a Q16 MTA bus in Whitestone on the night of Friday, Nov. 21.

The victim was exiting the bus at Utopia Parkway and 22nd Avenue at 8 p.m. when a stranger allegedly approached her from behind and grabbed her breast, police said Tuesday, adding that the suspect then placed a hand over her mouth so she couldn’t scream for help before he ran off in an unknown direction.

The youngster was not injured during the encounter, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect and described him as having a light complexion who wore a powder blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this sexual abuse investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Nov. 23, the 109th Precinct has reported 72 sex crimes so far in 2025, 21 fewer than the 93 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 22.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are up in the precinct with 29 reported so far this year, two more than the 27 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 7.4%, according to CompStat.