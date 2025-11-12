Cops eye two suspects after boy, 14, was stabbed during brawl in Woodside: NYPD

Police are looking for two men who stabbed a 14-year-old boy in Woodside on Nov. 11.

Police from the 108th Precinct are looking for two suspects after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Woodside Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the youngster got into an argument with two men in front of 33-51 62nd St., across the street from P.S. 152 Gwendoline N. Alleyne School, at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 11. The verbal dispute escalated into a physical altercation between the victim and his assailants. One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the boy in his back as his attackers ran off in an unknown direction, according to law enforcement sources.

EMS transported the youngster to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

An NYPD spokesman said it has not been determined if the victim attended P.S. 152, nor could he provide a description of the suspects when contacted by QNS Wednesday.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Nov. 9, the 108th Precinct has reported 259 felony assaults so far in 2025, 24 more than the 235 reported at the same point last year, an increase on 10.2%, according to the latest CompStat report.