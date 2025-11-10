Suspects sought for slashing three people during beef in front of Corona Burger King: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects who allegedly slashed three people after an argument escalated into violence in front of a Burger King on Roosevelt Avenue in Corona.

Police from the 115th Precinct are looking for two men who allegedly slashed a 19-year-old woman and her two male companions on Roosevelt Avenue in Corona during the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 2.

Police say the victims were in front of a Burger King fast food restaurant located 103-19 Roosevelt Ave. just before 4:215 a.m. when they were approached by two strangers and began arguing with them. Both suspects pulled out unknown sharp objects and slashed the young woman in the back, slashed a 34-year-old man in his back and hands, and slashed the 23-year-old man once across the left side of his face, according to authorities. The perpetrators ran off northbound on 104th Street toward 37th Avenue.

EMS responded to the location and transported the three victims to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition and were treated for their wounds.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and described them as having light complexions and heavy builds. One wore a red hooded Nike sweatshirt, black jeans and black sneakers, while his accomplice wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, white sneakers and a white baseball cap.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 9, the 115th Precinct has reported 480 felony assaults so far in 2025, 80 fewer than the 560 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 14.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.