Suspects wanted for assaulting Malba homeowner during chaotic street takeover: NYPD

The NYPD has released surveillance images of two men who attacked a homeowner during a violent street takeover in Malba during the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 23.

Police say the 50-year-old victim and his wife warned the suspects to stay off their property as a chaotic scene played out in front of their home at 141st Street and 11th Avenue at 12:45 a.m. After more than 50 motorists took part in the illegal “car meetup” and set a security guard’s company car alight with fireworks, the two strangers approached the victim from behind and engaged him in a verbal dispute. The argument quickly escalated into violence when the assailants threw him to the ground and began to punch and kick him repeatedly, police said Tuesday.

The suspects were last seen jumping into a white Chevy Silverado, which sped away from the scene, traveling southbound on the Whitestone Expressway toward College Point Boulevard, according to the NYPD.

While the FDNY extinguished the flames in the burned-out vehicle, police from the 109th Precinct arrived at the scene, where they found the injured homeowner on his front lawn, where his wife had also been punched in the face during the assault. While she refused medical attention at the crime scene, EMS transported her husband to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition and treated for a broken bone in his face, fractured ribs and a separated shoulder, police said.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The NYPD released the surveillance images of the two suspects on Tuesday and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying them. They are believed to be approximately 18 to 24 years old. One sat in the Chevy Silverado wearing a dark jacket and dark sweatpants, while the other wore a dark colored hat and a dark colored sweatshirt.





A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Nov. 23, the 109th Precinct has reported 352 felony assaults so far in 2025, 100 fewer than the 452 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 22.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.