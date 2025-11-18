Suspect sought in targeted shooting in Far Rockaway that left man critically injured: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly fired multiple shots into a vehicle in Far Rockaway, targeting a man who was left critically injured.

Police from the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway are searching for a gunman who shot a man in a vehicle on the night of Saturday, Nov. 15, leaving him critically wounded.

Police say the shooting went down at around 11:20 p.m. in front of a liquor store at 289 Beach 14th St. where the 31-year-old victim was seated in a parked vehicle. The masked gunman approached the vehicle and fired multiple times into the vehicle, striking the victim in the chest and abdomen, police said Monday. The gunman fled northbound on Beach 14th Street toward New Haven Avenue.

The victim was transported by private means to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway and was later transferred to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The two men did not appear to have any verbal dispute, and investigators believe the victim was targeted by the gunman, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Nov. 16, but a police spokesman could not provide a description because he wore a blue facemask. He also wore a red jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish,-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 16, the 101st Precinct has reported eleven shooting incidents so far in 2025, three fewer than the fifteen reported at the same point last year, a decline of 26.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are on the rise in the precinct with 3267 reported so far this year, ten more than the 317 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 3.2%, according to CompStat.