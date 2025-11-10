The ultimate guide to a solo Thanksgiving in Queens

Thanksgiving is just weeks away, and although the holiday is known for getting together with family, some people are spending the holiday on their own this year. Whether you’re newly single, in a city away from family, or have a little bit of a complicated relationship with family, and they just aren’t in the picture, the most important thing about spending the holiday on your own isn’t what you’re doing but how you feel about it.

If you enjoy solo time or are looking for another way to connect, there are plenty of options for solo plans or community places to connect with others. Whether you’re looking to hop on a ferry and see the parade in person or enjoy a delicious dinner, here are some incredible ideas for a solo Thanksgiving.

Take the LIC ferry to Manhattan and watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

While most New Yorkers will say the best place to watch the parade is at home on a TV, it can still be a fun and exciting experience to witness the excitement and magic of the parade in person, and even see Santa Claus in real life for his usual grand finale appearance. While the ferry doesn’t give a direct route to the parade, it’s just a subway ride away once you get to Manhattan. There are also plenty of restaurants that have a perfect view of the action, offering a special parade breakfast for the occasion.

4540 Center Blvd., Long Island City

portal.311.nyc.gov

Bistro Punta Sal is a cozy neighborhood gem in Sunnyside, serving delicious Peruvian-Italian fusion dishes. The restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving, offering its regular menu and a special Thanksgiving Day menu for just $55. This menu includes an appetizer, stuffed turkey breast, cranberry sauce, brown gravy, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin cheesecake. The entire staff is extremely friendly and welcoming, making the space a perfect place to stop by solo to indulge in a meal and a warm atmosphere that feels like home.

45-51 46th St., Sunnyside

718-392-8141

bistropuntasalrestaurant.com

Instagram: @bistropuntasal

Kitty Sullivan’s will be open on Thanksgiving Day, serving a free Thanksgiving meal to guests who visit, as long as they support the bar. The friendly atmosphere keeps an old school neighborhood bar vibe that welcomes all who visit, offering the perfect location to visit when you’re on your own and looking for a family-oriented atmosphere at this female-owned sports bar.

27-01 23rd Ave., Astoria

718-777-2723

Instagram: @kittysullivans

Order delicious food from a local restaurant and watch movies all day

If you live in Queens, then you already know that there is delicious food from all over the world to enjoy and discover. If you’re more than happy to spend Thanksgiving just enjoying the day off and relaxing on your own, then it’s a great opportunity to order food from one (or several) of your favorite places and indulge in the guilt-free holiday while catching up on some movies or binging a new series.

Volunteer at a soup kitchen or food pantry

The Queens community is always looking to lend a helping hand to each other, and there are plenty of spaces to volunteer, including places serving food to those in need, as well as food pantries that need as much help as possible to help each other and the community out. If you’d like to spend the day in good company while helping others, then there are plenty of opportunities at a food pantry or nonprofit organization near you.

Ask a friend or coworker if you can join their family for dinner

If you have a good friend or a favorite co-worker, then there’s really no shame in letting them know you’re on your own for Thanksgiving and would love to come over and join in their family gathering. There are plenty of people whose family is overseas, out of town, or just not in the picture for various reasons, and even though it might feel vulnerable to have to ask, most people would be thrilled to include you as long as there’s another seat available. Plus, they can finally have someone to share looks with when their uncle says something crazy to laugh about later on.

Get a head start on Christmas shopping/decorating

This idea might be a little controversial, considering black friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, but sometimes getting into a little Christmas spirit is a good idea and a great way to spend the day. It can also be a great time to organize your space and put up decorations and lights. If you really want to get into the spirit, put on some Christmas music and keep the vibe festive and fun.