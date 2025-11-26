The start of December marks the perfect time to lace up your ice skates and escape to a winter wonderland complete with hot chocolate and idyllic scenery. Whether you’re looking for an outdoor skating scene with a backdrop of the city skyline or an indoor rink that offers classes and lessons, there are plenty of venues to explore throughout the city.

From skating rinks right here in Queens to the midst of Manhattan, here are some nearby ice skating rinks to consider for your next holiday meet-up.

World Ice Arena

World Ice Arena is an indoor skating rink in Queens that offers general skating times for all ages and experience levels, along with a wide variety of classes, workshops and events for children and adults. Whether you’re looking for one-on-one skating lessons, group classes, or unique opportunities to socialize with their Tuesday and Thursday morning Coffee Club, the venue has a variety of opportunities to explore.

131-04 Meridian Road, Flushing

(Located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center)

718-760-9001

worldice.com

Instagram: @worldicearena

City Ice Pavilion

The City Ice Pavilion is an indoor facility featuring an NHL-size skating rink that is open year-round. The world-class skating rink offers public and private classes and lessons, as well as hockey for both kids and adults, along with special clinics and events throughout the year. Whether you want to enjoy an afternoon of skating with friends or hone up on your skills, the LIC facility is a great place to start.

47-32 32nd Pl., LIC

718-706-6667

cityicepavilion.com

Instagram: @cityicepavilion

Wollman Rink

Wollman Rink offers a picture-perfect ice skating experience outdoors, set amidst the city skyline and surrounded by evergreen trees. The iconic rink has plenty of opportunities to enjoy a meet-up with friends, including morning to evening skate sessions, and Thursday movie nights on the overlook with free treats and giveaways on select dates. The outdoor rink features an igloo village for the holidays, available for rental, and offers a variety of holiday treats, including hot chocolate and warm pretzels.

830 5th Ave., New York

833-615-3500

wollmanrinknyc.com

Instagram: @wollmanrinknyc

The Rink at Bryant Park

Bryant Park is a popular skating destination during the holiday season for its winter wonderland, which includes holiday shops, igloos available for booking, and special meet-and-greet events with Santa on weekends in December from the 6th through the 14th. While the skating experience can be a bit pricier than other spaces throughout the city, it can be worth it for those seeking a full holiday experience, offering a fun and unique outing with friends or family.

5th Avenue, New York

nycgovparks.org

Instagram: @bryantparknyc

Gottesman Rink at the Davis Center

The Gottesman Rink at the Davis Center, situated at the north end of Central Park, is an outdoor skating rink that offers programs and classes for children and adults, as well as a space for all ages to skate. Whether guests would like to learn how to figure skate, play hockey, or simply enjoy an afternoon of skating, the rink offers something for everyone and has a snack bar with refreshments available for purchase.

110 Lenox Ave., New York

212-310-6650

daviscenter.centralparknyc.org

Instagram: @centralparknyc

Skate at Domino Park

The skating rink at Domino Park offers a great opportunity to get into the holiday spirit with an outdoor skating rink set amongst the city skyline. The rink is presently offering half off on admission on select Wednesdays and Thursdays in December, courtesy of Verizon. After an afternoon or evening of skating, guests can indulge in hot, fresh pizza from Stretch Pizza, now open at Domino Square, and even book special events at the venue like birthday parties and other occasions.

12 S 3rd St., Brooklyn

212-484-2700

dominopark.com

Instagram: @dominopark

LeFrak Center at Lakeside

The LeFrak Center at Lakeside features an outdoor ice skating rink situated amidst the backdrop of trees and Prospect Park Lake. The venue has skating for all experience levels and ages, along with ice hockey, private lessons and figure skating. The rink is adjacent to Duck Island Cafe and Bar, offering indoor and outdoor seating with a variety of options, including breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as pizzas, burgers, and baked goods.

171 East Drive, Brooklyn

718-340-3312

lakeside.prospectpark.org

Instagram: @prospect_park