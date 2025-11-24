A cocktail lounge boasting bold flavors in a dark and moody, futuristic atmosphere just opened in Long Island City, offering a new late-night spot to meet and unwind.

25 Hours, located at 21-38 44th Road, opened Nov. 15 next to the 00:00 nightclub, with a menu of curated cocktails inspired by different moods and vibes for every hour of the day.

“We’re right next to Midnight nightclub, and we wanted the two projects to be separate but connected, so we’re also using time as an inspiration to build up our cocktail menu,” said Ray Zhou, the beverage director of 25 Hours. “25 Hours is like the extra hour of the day-it’s more of a mindset, a futuristic kind of thing.”

The lounge, part of Zero Group, is a culmination of ideas from partners such as Zhou, who brings his experiences in nightlife and hospitality, including spaces such as Double Chicken Please, where he was formerly a partner, as well as Chinato, a cocktail bar on the Lower East Side, which he currently owns. His partner, Taro Young, came up with the idea and designed the aesthetic and mood of the space, along with head bartender Wei and bartender Wu, who bring their years of global experience and expertise to the bar.

“Between myself and the group, we have mutual friends, and they used to visit me at Chinato,” said Zhou. “They developed Midnight first, and then they came to me about utilizing the separated space of the club and transforming it to be more like a speakeasy.”

The venue features a sleek bar area, along with cozy tables, perfect for hanging out before catching a live performance at the 00:00 nightclub, or simply ending a long workday by meeting friends for drinks. The space accommodates up to 50 guests, with seating for 30, and is also available for special events, such as private birthday parties.

More than just a low-key meet-up spot, the highlight of the venue is their specially designed cocktail list, which includes 12 drinks that were carefully crafted to represent different moods of the day. Some of their already popular drinks include their namesake cocktail, the 25:00, a deconstructed riff on the pornstar martini, blending vodka, baijiu, passionfruit purée, vanilla syrup, lime and milk, clarified for clarity and texture, force-carbonated for lift, and finished with a crisp slice of dehydrated passionfruit. Another popular cocktail is the 19:00, a nod to dinnertime, made with gin, blue cheese liqueur, verjus, Gewürztraminer grape juice, and clarified tomato water, offering guests a 50/50 martini riff with an unexpected twist. The cocktail was curated to capture the transition between daylight clarity and nocturnal depth.

“Every hour deserves its own drink,” said Zhou. “The idea of time is our blueprint — from 4 p.m. tea to midnight chaos.”

The group is still testing which days will be best for operation, but currently, the cocktail lounge is open on Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to midnight and on Friday through Sunday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“It’s a new space, for sure, and there aren’t a lot of cocktail bars in the neighborhood,” said Zhou. “You could probably count within the hand, even counting some of the restaurants, so the cocktail industry is still developing in the area, and we’re hoping more cocktail bar concepts open up.”

To view their full cocktail list, visit their website to learn more about their current offerings.