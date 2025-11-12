Vandal wanted for spraying anti-Christian graffiti on three Far Rockaway churches: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly sprayed anti-Chritian graffiti on three Far Rockaway churches in about 20 minutes during the same morning.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is looking for a vandal who allegedly tagged three Far Rockaway churches with anti-Christian graffiti in about 20 minutes just over a month ago.

The suspect was caught on camera as he approached The Refuge Church of Christ, located at 18-37 Mott St., at around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5. He can be seen on video surveillance walking alongside a bicycle he was guiding with his right hand while he carried a Rainbow flag in his left hand. When he arrived at the church, he allegedly sprayed “anti-gay cult” on an outer wall before heading north on Mott Avenue without the bicycle, police said.

About four minutes later, he arrived at The City of Oasis Church of Deliverance at 18-75 Mott Ave., where he spray-painted anti-Christian statements on the facade of the church before heading southbound on Mott Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Approximately 15 minutes later, the vandal arrived at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, located at 19-20 New Haven Ave., where he allegedly spray-painted more anti-Christian statements on the facade. He proceeded to spray-paint the faces of two religious statues on the church property before walking away, police said.

There were no injuries reported at the three churches he targeted, according to authorities.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect who is wanted in connection with the multiple acts of criminal mischief as a hate crime at the three churches that are all in the confines of the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway. He wore sunglasses, dark clothing, and a blue baseball cap with a rainbow bandana covering his face.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this hate crime investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Nov. 9, the 101st Precinct has reported eight hate crimes so far in 2025, three more than the five reported at the same point last year, an increase of 60%, according to the most recent CompStat report.