Queens/Brooklyn Rep. Nydia Velázquez announces retirement after 33 years in office

U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez will not seek reelection in 2026, bringing an end to a 33-year career in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez, who represents parts of Queens and Brooklyn in Congress, announced that she will not seek reelection next year at the end of her 16th term in office.

Velázquez 72, became the first Puerto Rican ever elected to Congress in 1992 but announced Thursday night that she would not be seeking a 17th term in office.

In a Nov. 20 statement announcing the move, Velázquez said she had “poured her heart” into everything she had done in Congress, stating that she first ran over three decades ago because she believed the voices in her community were not being heard, including “immigrants, workers and families struggling to get by.”

A trailblazing Democratic figure on the Hill, Velázquez was the first Latina to ever serve on the New York City Council and also became the first Latina to chair a full committee in Congress when she chaired the Small Business Committee. She also chaired the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and worked with former President Barack Obama to help confirm Justice Sonia Sotomayor as the first Latin woman on the Supreme Court.

Known as “La Luchadora” (Spanish for “The Fighter), Velázquez ousted nine-term Congress member Stephen Solarz in the newly-drawn 12th Congressional District in 1992 which boasted a majority-Hispanic population.

“Back then, there were only three Latinas in the House. One of the greatest honors of my career has been helping open the doors for those who came after us.”

Velázquez has often been described a mentor for young, progressive officials in Congress, including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She described herself as a “consistent voice for peace” in Washington, touting her opposition to the war in Iraq in 2003 and, more recently, her calls for an immediate ceasefire during the war in Gaza.

Velázquez, who currently represents New York’s 7th Congressional District in Queens and North Brooklyn, insisted that there is “still so much work to be done,” pointing to a cost-of-living crisis and alleged efforts by the Trump Administration to “undermine” civil rights and democracy. However, she also stated that she has full confidence in a “new generation of leaders” to respond to existing political challenges.

“Our country faces crises on multiple fronts,” Velázquez said in a statement announcing her retirement. “But I believe in the resiliency of the American people and the ability of a new generation of leaders who are ready for these great challenges.”

She also pointed to the recent election of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, stating that Mamdani’s victory is proof that New Yorkers are “hungry for change.”

“New York’s recent mayoral election showed that Americans are hungry for change and determined to build a better future,” Velázquez said. “My district is home to so many dedicated elected officials, community leaders, and activists, and I have complete confidence that NY-7 will remain in good hands.”

In a separate interview with the New York Times, which broke the story, Velázquez said she feels “at ease” after helping to elect “young leaders,” including Mamdani.

She further told the publication that she felt like it was the “right time” to step aside in the district.

Her retirement follows that of U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler in New York’s 12th Congressional District, who announced in September that he would not be seeking another term in office, sparking a frenzied challenge for his soon-to-be-vacant seat. At least 10 candidates have announced bids to run in the district, while more moderate New York Congressional Democrats will face challenges from left-wing members of the party in the primaries next year, including Daniel Goldman, Hakeem Jeffries and Adriano Espaillat.

The race to succeed Velázquez in District 7 is likely to be just as frenzied as the race to succeed Nadler in District 12. Velázquez’s district, including neighborhoods such as Long Island City, Sunnyside, Greenpoint and Bushwick, is one of the most progressive districts in the state, with Mamdani picking up more than 80% of the vote in a number of precincts within the district during the recent mayoral election.

Velázquez did not name a possible successor in the district but told the New York Times that she would consider an endorsement closer to the June primary.

No candidate had announced intentions to run prior to Velázquez’s announcement on Thursday, a mark of her popularity in the district.

A number of prominent elected officials have paid tribute to Velázquez since the announcement, including Mamdani and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Mamdani described Velázquez as a “champion and a tireless advocate” of immigrants, small businesses and families.

“Your grace and fight showed us what real leadership looks like,” Mamdani said in a post on X Thursday night.

Jeffries, meanwhile, described Velázquez as a trailblazer, a transformational figure and a “tenacious truth-teller.”

“Throughout her career in public service, she has been an incredible advocate for the communities she is privileged to represent,” Jeffries said in a statement.

Jeffries further described Velázquez as a tremendous mentor in Congress and said she would be “deeply missed” by the House Democratic Caucus.

“Known to anyone who has witnessed her passion and advocacy firsthand as “La Luchadora,” there is nobody better to have in your corner than Nydia,” Jeffries added.