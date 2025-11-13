Berger, Gennaro honor veterans during annual luncheon at Queens College

Assemblyman Sam Berger and Councilman James F. Gennaro honored veterans during a luncheon at Queens College on Nov. 10, reaffirming their support of military personnel serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Student veterans, faculty, community members and local leaders gathered at the college for the event, during which Berger and Gennaro expressed their gratitude and reaffirmed their support for veterans in Queens and beyond.

“Our veterans represent the very best of our country,” Berger said about the luncheon. “Their service and sacrifice have protected the freedoms we enjoy every day, and we have a responsibility to ensure they receive the care, opportunities, and respect they’ve earned. Honoring them today is just one small way of showing our appreciation for all they’ve done.”

“I am deeply honored to stand with my colleagues this Veterans Day and pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served our nation with unwavering dedication and sacrifice,” Gennaro added. “May their legacy continue to inspire us to uphold the values they hold dear, and may we always remember the debt of gratitude we owe to those who have served.”

Berger and Gennaro both emphasized that honoring veterans is not only about remembrance, but about action. The two elected officials reiterated their shared commitment to ensuring every veteran has access to support, respect and opportunities after their service to the nation.