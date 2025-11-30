Victoria’s Secrets: A whirlwind week

With the holidays approaching, galas, fundraising and business events filled my week.

Julie Ratner, founder of the Ellen Hermanson Foundation, has made a huge success with her foundation in memory of her sister, Ellen. But she is also a devoted supporter of the Soroka Hospital in Israel.

I had the privilege of being her guest at the hospital’s fundraising gala at the historic and elegant Plaza Hotel.

A special bonus was that they also honored my revered Hampton Synagogue Rabbi Marc Schneier with the Humanitarian Award, as well as new friend Dr. Ira Savetsky and his talented wife Lizzy Savetsky, who masterfully sang the Star Spangled Banner and Hatikvah, the Jewish national anthem, to begin the fundraiser.

Tovah Feldshuh, a dear friend, actress, author and devoted fan of Israel, was the evening’s powerful mistress of ceremonies.

The packed audience of donors were transfixed as we watched in horror a video showing how a missile from Gaza slashed a massive hole in the Soroka Hospital walls, causing immense damage.

The hospital serves over 1 million people in the Negev, a region that is 60% of Israel’s land area. It’s also affiliated with the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, making Soroka a teaching hospital offering every needed medical attention; in fact, they played a significant and heroic role when Hamas attacked on Oct. 7, 2023. They treated over 750 people, more than four times what they had ever handled. The hospital’s critical location and depth of services have given them the respected moniker of the “Health Iron Dome.”

I felt privileged to help.

To make a donation, visit soroka.org/donate.

The next day, I was the Keynote Speaker at the Citibank/BDO conference for nonprofit organization leaders.

In my speech, I shared my journey from founding Life’s WORC for my daughter Lara that now serves thousands of families needing help for their special children, to founding my media company with one newspaper, the Whitestone/College Point Courier, in my living room and expanding the company over 40 years to having 101 media outlets with digital, events and broadcasting divisions.

It was a powerful few hours of networking and learning from the other speakers.

Then, to my delight, the next night I made my way to the Bronx to celebrate our Power Women of the Bronx at Villa Barone Manor.

What joy and what fun we had celebrating a fabulous group of women! My staff created a night for their memory books to be cherished for years to come.

I got big hugs from my staff leaders in the Bronx, including our publisher Laura, and Donna, our super sales advisor, who identified over 30 women to be recognized that night.

And I was delighted to hug the Bronx’s dynamic Borough President Vanessa Gibson!

The emcee for the night was Lisa Sorin, President of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, and I also got to see Bronx DA Darcel Clark and the new president of Bronx Community College, Dr. Larry Johnson!

What a night!

To finish the week, I was delighted to accompany my Quiogue next door neighbor Jay Scansaroli to our friend Jim McCann’s Smile Farms gala.

Jim’s brother Kevin is a person with special needs, and Jim launched the impactful organization to help his brother. It now has hundreds of people being given meaningful work and lives!

I loved seeing some of the clients served by Smile Farms entertaining the well-dressed crowd of supporters. It’s so meaningful to see a packed ballroom of people helping.

The kindness and generosity was obvious when, after several successful fundraising efforts, the last “paddle-raise” asked people to donate $100 and resulted in almost every person in the room raising their paddle!

I got to sit with my dear Brooklyn friends, Elaine and Norm Brodsky, talking all evening about what’s happening in their Brooklyn world, where they give back day in and day out.

The night was a terrific tribute to Jim and the important, impactful work of Smile Farms.

What a week it was!

See more photos on QNS.com, DansPapers.com and LongIslandPress.com.