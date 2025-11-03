Queens has plenty of opportunities to volunteer and help others in the community.

As November begins, holidays like Thanksgiving and the final months of the year mark the perfect time to reflect on the year’s blessings and inspire us to give back to others in our community. If you’ve felt inspired to do some volunteer work lately, there are plenty of opportunities throughout Queens.

From cultivating community gardens to volunteering at local food pantries, there are countless ways to lend a meaningful helping hand. Here is a list of local organizations and causes throughout the borough to get involved in.

Astoria Food Pantry

Astoria Food Pantry is a volunteer-run organization that offers a variety of opportunities to help out, from drivers to pick up bread from bakeries to bring to the pantry, to grocery packing and deliveries, and offering a hand at the pantry. Those interested in getting involved can find the most up-to-date schedule on their website and sign up there.

25-82 Steinway St., Astoria

astoriafoodpantry.com

Instagram: @astoriafoodpantry

HANAC

HANAC offers a variety of programs, classes, and services to support people of all ages in the community, with an emphasis on senior services. The organization has four locations, including three spaces in Astoria and one in College Point. Their volunteer opportunities range from visiting seniors to assisting with events, providing instructors for classes such as dance, exercise and arts and crafts, and other resources.

27-40 Hoyt Avenue S., Astoria

hanac.org

Queens Community House

Queens Community House has a variety of volunteer opportunities for individuals 18 and older including visiting seniors who are homebound throughout Queens, assistance at their food pantry, like unloading deliveries and sorting and packing food pantry bags and helping young adults in their youth workforce division with mock job interviews and help with job resumes.

108-69 62nd Drive, Forest Hills

718-592-5757

qchnyc.org

Instagram: @qchnyc

Queens Botanical Garden

The Queens Botanical Garden offers a variety of volunteer opportunities to keep the garden clean and growing for visitors of all ages to explore. Their 39-acre oasis has many ways to get involved including helping visitors and children explore nature with educational and public programs, composting and tending to the farm and administrative assistance to help staff. Those interested in long-term volunteering can look into becoming a garden guide.

43-50 Main St., Flushing

718-886-3800

queensbotanical.org

Instagram: @queensbotanicalgarden

Hour Children

Hour Children is a locally based non-profit organization that helps to support women and families who are affected by a mother’s incarceration. They offer volunteer opportunities, such as packing bagged groceries and sorting through clothing and other donations at their thrift shops, as well as more committed volunteer work, including their mentoring program, helping children with homework or serving as a chaperone on a school trip.

36-11 12th St., LIC

718-433-4724

hourchildren.org

Instagram: @hour_children

Commonpoint

Commonpoint is a community center that has services for all ages, from children to seniors in their different locations. Some of their volunteer opportunities include providing companionship to older adults, assisting in food pantries, and opportunities that utilize special skills in classes, workshops and more.

58-20 Little Neck Pkwy., Little Neck

718-225-6750

commonpoint.org

Instagram: @commonpointny

Animal Care Centers of NYC

Animal Care Centers offer numerous volunteer opportunities for animal lovers who want to make a difference at one of their many locations. These opportunities include assisting shelter pets with exercise, attention, and socialization to promote their physical and mental well-being, maintaining kennels, providing adoption counseling and more. Volunteers are asked to make a commitment of at least six months, with a minimum of six hours each month.

19-06 Flushing Ave., Ridgewood

nycacc.org

Instagram: @nycacc

Woodside on the Move

Woodside on the Move is a locally based nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a better community to live, grow and connect with others. The group offers many opportunities to make a difference, including mural repainting, graffiti removal, food and backpack distribution, and other activities.

51-23 Queens Blvd., Woodside

woodsideonthemove.org

Instagram: @woodsideonthemove