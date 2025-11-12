Fight fans get ready for a stacked card and non-stop action as UFC 322 is headed straight toward New York City this weekend at Madison Square Garden. If $700 or more just for a seat in the nosebleeds was a little too extravagant for your budget, then there are still plenty of sports bars to get an up-close view of the action this Saturday night.

From popular venues to cozy bars in the neighborhood, there’s somewhere for everyone, whether you want to catch the fight on your own or meet up with a group of friends. With plenty of delicious food options and cold brews that keep flowing throughout the evening, here are some venues in Astoria to watch UFC 322.

Sweet Spot

Sweet Spot is a multi-floor venue that also offers a private room for large groups or events. The venue is a convenient go-to spot to watch a range of sports events, including UFC fights with their cozy seating and an expansive menu, including small bites like wings and mozzarella sticks, along with entrees like hearty burgers. Whether you watch the fight on your own or bring friends, guests are bound to have a fun time watching the fight amongst fellow fight fans.

22-72 31st St., Astoria

718-777-7475

sweetspotastoria.com

Instagram: @sweetspotastoria

The Wolfhound

The Wolfhound is a popular spot for a range of activities, including trivia night, brunch, and Sunday football. The bar also regularly hosts UFC watch parties and will be showing UFC 322 this Saturday. With draft beers, friendly service and delicious bites to enjoy throughout the evening, the bar is a great place to settle in and enjoy the fights this weekend.

38-14 30th Ave., Astoria

718-204-2111

wolfhoundnyc.com

Instagram: @thewolfhound

Connect

Connect boasts a sleek and modern look, featuring an expansive bar space and numerous TVs throughout the venue, allowing guests to watch a range of events, including UFC fights. With a range of comfort food options, including loaded hot dogs and pizzas with various toppings, the bar is a great space to relax and enjoy delicious food and drinks with friends while watching the fights.

32-16 Steinway St., Astoria

347-242-2526

Instagram: @connect.astoria

Rivercrest

Rivercrest is a popular neighborhood hub that hosts a variety of watch parties, ranging from sports events to workshops and other fun activities. The bar offers craft beer, specialty cocktails, and a variety of small bites, including Parmesan truffle tots, Baja fish tacos and uber Bavarian pretzels. The bar will be showing the fights live with sound for visitors to fully immerse themselves in the action on Saturday night.

33-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-808-7887

rivercrestny.com

Instagram: @rivercrestnyc

Murphy’s Bar

Murphy’s Bar is an expansive venue with plenty of space to watch the fight whether you want to get comfortable at a table or sit at the bar. The bar has TVs from every angle so guests can get comfortable and enjoy the fights while indulging in food from gravy fries to Philly cheesesteaks, wings and more.

45-01 23rd Ave., Astoria

347-242-3786

murphysbarastoria.com

Instagram: @murphysbarastoria

Break Bar and Billiards

Break is a fun place to watch UFC fights, as the venue offers everything from food and drink to a variety of games, including billiards and hoops to keep the night interesting. They also offer a variety of tasty snacks, including popcorn chicken, loaded nachos, and burgers, along with a range of beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

32-04 Broadway, Astoria

718-777-5400

break-ny.com

Instagram: @breakastoria

The Rabbit Hole

The Rabbit Hole is a go-to space for a range of sporting events, including basketball, football, baseball and UFC events. The venue boasts a unique atmosphere, blending modern and retro decor with multiple rooms for a fun gathering with friends to watch the fight, as well as menu options such as Thai chili wings, popcorn, burgers and more.

38-04 Broadway, Astoria

718-255-1271

Therabbithole.nyc

Instagram: @therabbithole.nyc

Parlay

Parlay is a cozy neighborhood sports bar with a list of weekly events, including trivia night, brunch parties, and viewing parties of popular TV series. The venue will be showing UFC 322 this Saturday, with views of the action throughout the venue from their array of TVs. The venue offers beer, wine and specialty cocktails, along with hookah and food from dumplings to mozzarella sticks, tacos, entrees, and even dessert.

36-08 30th Ave., Astoria

917-420-1854

parlayastoria.com

Instagram: @parlayastoria