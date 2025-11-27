While there’s nothing like a home-cooked meal, sometimes it can be fun to go out to a restaurant and enjoy Thanksgiving dinner without hours of prepping the house beforehand for visitors and spending all morning cooking a big meal. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants in Western Queens that will be open for the holiday and ready for guests to enjoy a feast in the company of family, friends and neighbors.

Here are some local restaurants hosting Thanksgiving dinner and already accepting reservations.

Victory Garden Cafe

Victory Garden Cafe is hosting its 13th annual ‘My Big Fat Greek Thanksgiving” from 1 to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The three-course meal costs 449.95 and includes a Greek salad, a choice of entree such as a Greek-style roasted Turkey dish, served with rice and ground veal stuffing, a sweet potato and gravy, shrimp scampi served with rice, baby lamb chops for an additional $5 with lemon potatoes and a selection of signature desserts. The event has limited seating and reservations can be made by calling the restaurant or via OpenTable.

21-69 Steinway St., Astoria

718-274-2087

victorysweetshop.com

Instagram: @victorygardencafe

Vesta Vino

Vesta is hosting Thanksgiving dinner from 2 to 9:45 p.m. The neighborhood gem is home to an array of authentic Italian dishes inspired by the local green market. The cozy space is perfect for a Thanksgiving meal with family and friends and reservations can be made through their website or Resy.

21-02 30th Ave., Astoria

718-545-5550

vestavino.com

Instagram: @vestavino

Queens Room

Queens Room is hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, and the popular neighborhood gem is ready to welcome friends and family for a delicious and festive day of food and gratitude. The restaurant is currently accepting reservations through its website and offers a cozy and intimate atmosphere for celebrations.

36-02 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

queensroomnyc.com

Instagram: @queensroomnyc

Mar’s

Mar’s is hosting a la carte prix fixe menu for Thanksgiving dinner for $79. The Mediterranean brasserie offers a cozy vibe with a vintage and elegant atmosphere perfect for an intimate dinner with loved ones on Thanksgiving. More details are on the way for their menu, and reservations can be made through Resy.

34-21 34th Ave., Astoria

lifeatmars.com

Instagram: @life_at_mars

Osteria Brooklyn LIC

Osteria is a waterfront restaurant with stunning skyline views, hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for $65, featuring a prix fixe menu of Italian-inspired dishes. Starters include dishes such as butternut squash soup, caramelized pecan and pear, fritto misto and burrata with prosciutto. Their main course choices range from traditional Thanksgiving turkey to branzino al forno, pappardelle ossobuco or ravioli di ricotta. For dessert, guests can choose from an assortment of delicious sweets, including bourbon pecan pie, pumpkin pie or moringa veneziana. Reservations are recommended and can be made through their website.

1-50 50th Ave., LIC

osteriabrooklyn.com

Instagram: @osteriabrooklynlic

American Brass

American Brass is an upscale restaurant in LIC that’s hosting a prix fixe menu for $72 for adults and $45 for kids. The menu has a range of starters, including honeynut squash soup and crispy calamari, mains like heritage turkey, branzino and steak frites and delicious dessert choices like an apple cider donut cake, pumpkin pudding and flourless pecan tart. Book your reservations through their website.

2-01 50th Ave., LIC

americanbrasslic.com

718-806-1106

Instagram: @american_brass

Rivercrest

Rivercrest is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner this year, featuring a special menu that includes delicious food, drinks and dessert. The space is known for its great food, social events, and for providing a welcoming atmosphere. The cozy space is perfect for Thanksgiving dinner in the neighborhood with close friends and family.

33-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-808-7887

rivercrestny.com

Instagram: @rivercrestnyc

Pig Beach

Pig Beach wants to cook your Thanksgiving dinner, available for pre-order and pickup by Wednesday, November 26, for family and friends to enjoy a delicious feast in the comfort of your own home. The special menu offers the option for a la carte choices or a full feast, which serves 10-12 people and includes a whole smoked turkey, a pint of turkey gravy, a pint of cranberry sauce, and a choice of two sides and one pie. Those interested in a Pig Beach Thanksgiving feast can place an order on their website. Please note the restaurant will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

35-37 36th St., Astoria

pigbeachnyc.com

Instagram: @pigbeachqueens