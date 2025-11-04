New Jersey woman arrested following fatal collision with pedestrian on Grand Central Parkway in East Elmhurst: NYPD

A man was struck and killed by an SUV driver as he walked across the Grand Central Parkway in East Elmhurst on Sunday night. The motorist from New Jersey was later arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the eastbound Grand Central Parkway near 29th Avenue just before 9:45 p.m. and found the man lying on the roadway.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined the victim was crossing the Grand Central Parkway, from south to north, in an area not intended for pedestrians, when he was struck by a 40-year-old woman driving a 2017 Infiniti SUV traveling eastbound. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Sharisa Hanson, of Trenton, NJ, remained at the scene and was transported by EMS to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. Hanson was later arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a motor vehicle license violation.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.