CM Won, community groups distribute more than 2,000 turkeys to NYCHA residents

Council Member Julie Won joined local community members on Nov. 22 to distribute more than 2,000 turkeys to NYCHA residents across the district in Queensbridge, Ravenswood and Woodside.

Won, along with several community partners, distributed a total of 2,099 turkeys to residents at Queensbridge Houses, Ravenswood Houses and Woodside Houses to help District 26 residents prepare for Thanksgiving.

Won provided $10,000 to non-profit Urban Upbound for the turkeys, with organizations such as Rise, Light & Power, Woodside on the Move, Plaxall, Hope Astoria and the NYC District Council of Carpenters also contributing to the event.

Food Bazaar, Northern Woodside Coalition, Rethink Food, LiUNA and the Frame Culture also made donations to Saturday’s turkey drive.

Won’s office additionally helped food pantry La Jornada obtain a Street Activity permit to donate a further 4,000 chickens to District 26 residents ahead of Thanksgiving.

She said Saturday’s event would help bring “peace of mind” to families facing rising food costs ahead of the holiday season.

“This Thanksgiving, we are happy to provide 2,099 turkeys to our neighbors in public housing and throughout the community,” Won said in a statement. “As many communities continue to recover from the federal SNAP cuts and the rising cost of groceries, we want to ensure that families have peace of mind when it comes to putting food on their holiday tables.”

Corinne Haynes, president of the NYCHA Queensbridge Houses Resident Association, said the association was “excited” to partner with Won for the fourth year in a row and help provide local families with ingredients for home-cooked meals this Thanksgiving.

“As we prepare to gather with families and friends this holiday, we want to extend our gratitude to Council Member Won for your constant partnership and dedication to the Queensbridge community,” Haynes said.

Carol Wilkins, president of the NYCHA Ravenswood Houses Residents Association, said the recent turkey drive will allow local residents to enjoy a “special time” gathered around the table with their loved ones. She also praised Won for hosting annual backpack and toy giveaways throughout the year.

Tammy Reyes, president of the Residents Association at Woodside Houses, said Saturday’s event helped to spread the “holiday cheer” among local residents.

Won will also host an in-office turkey distribution event for District 26 residents on Wednesday, Nov. 26. The event is by RSVP only and no walk-ins will be accepted, Won’s office said.