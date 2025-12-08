Quantcast
Astoria Park lights up for the holidays with 12th Annual Tree Lighting

By Shane O’Brien and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
Central Astoria LDC hosted its annual tree lighting ceremony in Astoria Park Sunday evening. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud.
Central Astoria LDC hosted its 12th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Sunday evening, bringing holiday cheer to Astoria Park on a brisk December evening.

The event, which took place Dec. 7 on the newly-reopened Great Lawn in Astoria Park, featured an appearance from Santa Claus himself in addition to musical entertainment.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud.
More than one hundred local residents flocked to the park at 4 p.m. on Sunday, with the tree-lighting taking place around an hour later as darkness set in around the park.

The tree is located on the east side of the park near 19th Street, with the Hell Gate Bridge serving as a backdrop.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud.
Central Astoria LDC President George L. Stamatiades said the strong attendance at Sunday’s event showcases the strong community spirit evident throughout Astoria.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud.
“This crowd only reinforces what I have said about Astoria, if you care to know that community unity is what makes us great, and this is the best example,” Stamatiades said in an address at Sunday’s ceremony.

The 14th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony was sponsored through funding allocated by Council Member Tiffany Cabán and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs.

Sunday’s event took place on the newly-reopened Great Lawn inside Astoria Park. The large green space had been fenced off for the past 12 months as part of a $4 million pathways reconstruction project implemented by NYC Parks.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud.
