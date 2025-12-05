Chain-snatchers sought in crime spree spanning western Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects for allegedly snatching necklaces from victims in Jackson Heights, Corona and Maspeth, as well as Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The NYPD is looking for a pair of moped-riding chain snatchers who have robbed jewelry from seven people worth nearly $15,000, mainly in western Queens, with forays into Midtown Manhattan and Northwest Brooklyn.

Police say the crime spree began as a solo act at around 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17, when an unidentified man on a black moped targeted a 19-year-old woman on Roosevelt Avenue near 85th Street in Jackson Heights. He rode up alongside the victim and snatched a pendant hanging from her neck before riding off eastbound toward Elmhurst Avenue, according to authorities.

Police from the 115th Precinct determined the value of the stolen property is approximately $500. The woman was not injured, police said.

The same man struck again at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, when he approached a 15-year-old girl in front of 84-30 Roosevelt Avenue in Corona and forcibly removed the victim’s necklace from her neck before riding off towards Woodside, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 110th Precinct determined that the value of the stolen necklace is approximately $1,300. The victim sustained pain and redness to her neck and was treated at the scene by EMS, police said.

According to the NYPD, the perpetrator took his first trip to Brooklyn on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 5, in the confines of the 94th Precinct in Greenpoint. At 12:15 p.m., a 68-year-old man was crossing the street at 750 Manhattan Ave. when he was approached by the rider on a black moped who snatched the victim’s necklace from his neck, causing the senior to fall and injure his left hand. The robber took off northbound on Manhattan Avenue toward Greenpoint Avenue. The victim sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene. The value of the stolen property is approximately $1,800, police said.

The chain snatcher was back on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights the next day, and this time police say he had an accomplice driving the black moped just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6. A 21-year-old was crossing the street in front of 91-09 Roosevelt Ave. when the duo approached. One of them snatched the victim’s necklace but only managed to take the pendant before they rode off westbound on Roosevelt Avenue toward Elmhurst Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights determined the value of the stolen pendant was approximately $600. The victim was not injured.

A week later, the two men targeted an 18-year-old woman as she crossed the street in front of 54-21 48th St. in Maspeth just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20. One of the men snatched the victim’s necklace and they rode off northbound on 48th Street toward the Long Island Expressway. Police from the 108th Precinct determined the necklace is worth approximately $1,900. The woman was not injured during the robbery.

Just over an hour later, the two were allegedly riding in Midtown Manhattan when they approached a 21-year-old woman who was crossing at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and East 46th Street. One of the men got off the black moped and snatched her necklace, then remounted and the pair rode off eastbound on 46th Street toward Third Avenue, according to authorities. Police from the 17th Precinct determined the stolen necklace is worth approximately $7,000. The victim was not injured.

The prime suspect went back to Brooklyn on a solo mission during the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 26, in the confines of the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg. A 34-year-old woman was crossing at the intersection of Havermeyer Street and Broadway at around 4:30 p.m. when he approached her and snatched her necklace before getting on the black moped that was parked nearby, police said. He sped off westbound on Broadway toward Roebling Street. The victim was not injured and the necklace was valued at approximately $1,600, police said.

The duo reunited on Saturday, Nov. 29, at around 5:30 p.m. in Jackson Heights, where a 16-year-old boy was selling flowers on the sidewalk in front of 76-10 37th Ave. One of the perpetrators walked up to him and asked him about prices. As the victim turned to show him a flower arrangement, the stranger attempted to snatch his necklace but was unsuccessful, police said. He jumped on the back of the black moped, where the second man was parked as a getaway driver. They rode off eastbound on 37th Avenue toward 78th Street.

The victim was not injured, and his necklace was not damaged, police said. It was the only time they went empty-handed, and it was also the first time they were caught on camera.

The NYPD released the surveillance images of the suspects, who were both wearing helmets. One had a light complexion and wore a dark jacket and ripped blue jeans. His accomplice wore a white hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 30, the 115th Precinct has reported 281 robberies so far in 2025, 122 fewer than the 403 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 30.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Robberies are also down in the 110th Precinct with 395 reported so far this year, 104 fewer than the 499 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 20.8% according to CompStat. Robberies are also on the decline in the 108th Precinct with 195 reported so far in 2025, 26 fewer than the 221 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 11.8%, according to CompStat.