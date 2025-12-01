Commonpoint distributes food and necessities to nearly 2,500 families in Queens and beyond

Volunteers from Commonpoint, a human services organization headquartered in Little Neck, hosted its annual Thanksgiving Meal Prep and Delivery Event at the Commonpoint Sam Field Center on Nov. 23.

Commonpoint, a human services organization headquartered in Little Neck, distributed food and other necessities to nearly 2,500 families across New York City through a series of events hosted throughout November leading up to Thanksgiving.

A news release from Commonpoint said the organization partnered with the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, donors, volunteers, elected officials and local businesses to provide meals and other supplies to thousands of community members.

The month-long effort culminated in the organization’s annual Thanksgiving Meal Prep and Delivery Event, hosted Nov. 23 at the Commonpoint Sam Field Center in Little Neck, where a total of 43 volunteers prepared 400 Thanksgiving side dishes and delivered 125 meals to 90 homes.

According to Commonpoint, these distributions were coordinated amid rising living expenses in the city, which the organization said posed significant challenges for older adults, single parents, and low- and single-income families. The organization cited a 2025 report by Columbia University and Robin Hood which states more than 40 percent of New York City residents cannot afford necessities like food.

“The holiday season is meant to bring people together to spend quality time with friends and family and enjoy a hot meal,” said Kathy Martinovich, volunteer services coordinator at Commonpoint. “Unfortunately, not all New Yorkers have the luxury of either or both. Our clients look forward to our Thanksgiving meal deliveries. They get a healthy meal and socialization with our volunteers who deliver to them. It’s also a great opportunity for volunteers who may be more fortunate to engage in helping those who may not be.”

Throughout November, Commonpoint volunteers delivered meals to several schools, assembled hygiene kits, distributed turkeys to family members at the Commonpoint Youth Opportunity Hub and Family Enrichment Center, and provided Thanksgiving meal giveaways serving nearly 1,700 individuals.

“I think it’s important that we don’t forget teenagers and young adults in our community during the holiday season,” said Danielle Glick, assistant vice president of high school and college success at Commonpoint. “It can be easy to assume that, since most of them live at home, their parents can provide meals for them. We have to remember that more than 40% of New York City residents who cannot afford to spend money on food are the parents of our young people.”

Several schools were involved in Thanksgiving distribution events, including Martin Van Buren High School, Benjamin Cardozo High School, Forest Hills High School, John Bowne High School, Pan American International High School, Queens High School of Teaching, Richmond Hill High School, Veritas Academy, CUNY Hillel Queens College, Atlas High School, August Martin High School, Flushing High School and Grover Cleveland High School.

Commonpoint also gave away 300 turkeys and care packages filled with fresh produce at its newest flagship location in the Bronx through its partnership with Councilman Rafael Salamanca Jr. and Councilman-Elect Justin Sanchez. The Bronx center hosted a Thanksgiving feast with EEP Law, the news release said, which provided 500 community members with a full buffet dinner, games, music and more.

Meals were distributed to clients in Commonpoint’s older adult programs, including Commonpoint Central Queens Older Adult Services, Naturally Occurring Retirement Centers Without Walls, CAPE Mental Health Services, Clearview Assistance Program for older adults and Deepdale CARES for older adults.

“I would encourage our communities to learn more about the vital food resources that Commonpoint provides to those in need,” said Danielle Ellman, CEO of Commonpont. “It may be you, or someone you know, in need of food, and connecting them to Commonpoint may make all the difference.”

Aside from holiday meal deliveries, the organization said, Commonpoint distributes groceries to homebound older adults through its five food pantries. Those interested in volunteering with Commonpoint can register as a volunteer at Volunteers.Commonpoint.org, or contact the organization’s volunteer services by emailing Volunteers@Commonpoint.org or calling (732) 639-1579.