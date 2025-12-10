Detectives searching for couple behind brutal assault of woman in Long Island City: NYPD

Cops are still looking for the suspects who allegedly beat a woman so badly during an unprovoked attack in Long Island City that she remains in intensive care nearly two months later.

While the victim of a vicious assault in Long Island City has remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Elmhurst Hospital for nearly two months, detectives from the 114th Precinct are still working to identify the two people who put her there.

Police say the 54-year-old victim was walking near 27th Avenue and 37th Street near Northern Boulevard just before 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19, when she found herself surrounded by a group of strangers. Suddenly a man and a woman stepped toward her and began punching her with closed fists, causing her to fall to the sidewalk where she struck her head.

The mob ran off in an unknown direction before police from the 114th Precinct arrived on the scene, and found the victim of the unprovoked attack lying on the sidewalk, EMS rushed her to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition and remains in the ICU more than seven weeks later, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

Pursuant to the ongoing investigation, detectives from the 114th Precinct discovered new images of the suspects which were released by the NYPD on Tuesday.

The woman has a dark complexion and is believed to be approximately 18 to 30 years old with a medium build and black hair. She was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt with a San Francisco sports club logo, light-colored blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

The man is described as having a dark complexion, approximately 18 to 30 years of age, with a medium build, and black hair. He wore ripped blue jeans with a white leather belt, and a black t-shirt with distinctive white flower patterns.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this unprovoked attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 7, the 114th Precinct has reported 508 felony assaults so far this year, 41 fewer than the 549 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 7.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.