Where to donate for the holidays in western Queens.

The month of December presents the perfect opportunity to lend a hand to families as the holiday season begins.

There are many local businesses that are hosting an array of events from toy drives to winter coat drives, food donation events and more. If you’re looking for a meaningful way to give back to the community and help others in need, here is a list of events in western Queens to give back to families, for everyone to enjoy a warm and fulfilling holiday season.

Queens Botanical Garden Winter Coat Drive

The Queens Botanical Garden has been hosting a winter coat drive, which began on Nov. 1 and runs until Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Participants are welcome to bring new or gently used coats to their collection spot on The Terrace which will be given to New York Cares, who are running their annual winter coat drive to be distributed to help those in need.

43-50 Main St., Flushing

queensbotanical.org

Instagram: @queensbotanicalgarden

Queens Rugby Club Winter Coat Drive

The Queens Rugby Club is partnering with The New York International FC for a winter coat drive, which is available until Dec. 15. Those interested in donating new or gently used winter coats can bring them to local businesses, such as Rivercrest and Well Kept Barbershop, both located in Astoria, or drop them off at an NYIFC match.

Rivercrest

33-15 Ditmars Ave., Astoria

Well Kept Barbershop

30-11 32nd St. Astoria

7th Annual Holiday Drive at Well Kept Barbershop

Well Kept Barbershop is also hosting its own holiday drive, where they will be accepting donations such as used or new toys, books, and warm coats for families in need. Donations may be dropped off at the barbershop and will be accepted until December 22.

Well Kept Barbershop

30-11 32nd St., Astoria

wellkeptbarbershop.com

Instagram: @wellkeptbarbershop

Holiday Community Food Drive

BNI Chapter 30 and Vukel Group Insurance are hosting a community food drive on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the 31st Avenue Open Street, with donations to be delivered to The Salvation Army Astoria Corps Food Pantry. They will be accepting items such as non-perishable food and personal hygiene items. Please see their flyer for an extensive list of items being requested.

31st Avenue between 34th Street and 35th Street, Astoria

Annual Toy Drive at Astoria Dance Center

Astoria Dance Center is having an annual toy drive now through Dec. 13. The local studio is requesting donations of new, unwrapped toys for children from 6 months to 12 years old. Donations may be dropped off at the dance studio’s front desk.

42-16 28th Ave., second floor, Astoria

astoriadancecenter.com

Instagram: @astoriadancecenter

9 H.U.G.S Toy Drive

9 H.U.G.S. is hosting a toy drive now through Dec. 8 to benefit several NYC-based organizations, including Rising Ground, Urban Upbound in LIC, Variety of Boys and Girls Club of Queens in Astoria, and the children at Queens Hospital in Jamaica. Toys may be donated through their Amazon wish list or dropped off at Vaggelas Construction Group in Corona or Forte Lab in Astoria.

Vaggelas Construction Group: 38-17 111th St., Corona

Forte Lab: 38-05 20th Ave., Astoria

9hugs.org

917-420-0774

Instagram: @9hugs_org

Toy Drive at The Ditty

The Ditty is hosting a holiday toy drive, with donations benefiting The Astoria Food Pantry to support families in need this December. Guests can bring a new, unwrapped toy and receive $5 off their choice of food or drink at the bar. The toy drive will be available until Dec. 13.

The Ditty

35-03 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-617-1747

thedittybar.com

Instagram: @thedittybar

Holiday Toy Drive at Sacco Fillas

Sacco Fillas is hosting a holiday toy drive where they will be accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys from now until Dec. 15 to benefit children and families in need this holiday season.

31-19 Newtown Ave., seventh floor, Astoria

saccofillas.com

Instagram: @saccofillas

11th Astoria Toy Run

The Astoria Toy Run is returning for another year of goodwill and holiday spirit to help those in need on Sunday, Dec. 7, from noon to 4 p.m. The locally based organization is accepting new, unwrapped toys as well as cash donations to help families this holiday season. There will be food from King Souvlaki and a live DJ. A minimum of one toy is required for entry. For those who can’t attend the event, donations may also be brought to Kitty Sullivans until Dec. 5, which includes a raffle for a Kitty Sullivan hoodie.

35-49 Steinway St., Astoria

Instagram: @astoriatoyrun