Donors raise $1.4 million to St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children in Bayside

St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children held its annual tribute dinner Dec. 1 at Gotham Hall to raise money for its children’s hospitals in Bayside and New Hyde Park, Long Island, where donors contributed a whopping $1.4 million to fund the services that range from inpatient care for critically ill children to home nursing for those with chronic illnesses.

At the dinner in Midtown, Manhattan, St. Mary’s made special note to honor Tom Giordano, the general manager of Suffolk Construction, for his contributions to the hospital and community. The over 100 attendees of the dinner included executives and philanthropists from every borough, who listened to both the hospital’s operators and testimonials from patients and their families.

St. Mary’s Hospital for Children, a non-profit healthcare provider, began at a small location in Hell’s Kitchen in 1870 with just 15 hospital beds. The hospital moved to Bayside in 1950, where it grew into one of the leading hospitals focused on “post-acute pediatric care” and now offers close to 100 beds for patients needing long-term care. Pediatric post-acute care (PAC) facilities are open for children who have suffered complications due to illnesses and show promise for functional improvement through rehabilitation.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us for this year’s annual tribute dinner, and to all who continue to support our mission of providing the highest quality care to our patients,” said Sean Lally, president and CEO of St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children. “Honoring leaders like Tom Giordano highlights the profound impact one individual can have on a community, and together, we are helping to create brighter futures for the children we serve.”

Currently, St. Mary’s campus spans nine acres and is the largest provider of long-term care for children in New York state, treating around 4,000 children everyday. While pediatric care is the hospital’s main focus, it still offers continuum of care for young adults with special needs and life-limiting medical conditions. To find more information on the hospital’s services or donate to the cause, visit its website or call (718) 281-8800.