Dumbo Market opens in Jasper, new mixed-use development in LIC

The Brooklyn-based grocery store Dumbo Market has officially opened its newest location at Jasper, a mixed-use development at 2-33 50th Ave. in the Hunters Point section of Long Island City.

Dumbo Market now occupies 13,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor of the building. The opening of the market comes just under nine months after it was first reported that it would open at Jasper and almost seven months after a lease was signed.

Some of the items available at this full conventional and gourmet market include craft beer, ciders, dairy, produce, fresh meats and seafood, a bakery, a fresh deli, sushi, grab and go selections, hot food, an espresso cafe with pastries and other groceries. A weekly circular and a seating section for patrons will be provided by Dumbo Market.

The Jasper project is a joint venture between real estate developers Domain Companies and the VOREA Group, along with the urbanist development and investment platform LMXD and the real estate investment company Bridge Investment Group. The architects of the mixed-use development are S9 Architecture.

The ground floor of Jasper has 33,000 square feet of retail space, with Dumbo Market accounting for 13,500 square feet. Leasing for the retail space is being handled by Adam Joly of Igloo, the in-house commercial leasing arm of the Domain Companies.

“From fresh groceries to a full deli and cafe, Dumbo Market will offer Jasper residents and the entire neighborhood essential, high-quality food and goods, adding another vital storefront to Hunters Point,” Domain Companies Co-CEO Matt Schwartz said. “We are excited that another of Jasper’s ten excellent businesses has opened and look forward to completing the vibrant retail community within the project.”

Dumbo Market’s opening comes shortly after Wells Fargo upsized their $220 million commitment of a construction loan for Jasper to $290 million.

This marks the fourth business to open at Jasper. Dumbo Market joins Club Pilates, a boutique Pilates brand, Glowbar, a facial membership studio, and KidStrong, a children’s athletic center, at the development. Some of the other businesses that are expected to open at Jasper in the coming months include Bright Start, a Queens-based early childhood development center, Frankie’s Brooklyn Pizza, Tiger J Taekwondo, the sushi restaurant Matsuzuki Sakura, Peanut and Honey, a children’s clothing store, and StretchLab, a stretching services provider.

This marks the third Dumbo Market location to open, and the first to do so outside of Brooklyn. There are additional locations also in the works in the Upper East Side of Manhattan and in Hoboken, New Jersey.

In addition to the retail space, Jasper also has 499 residential units, including 150 affordable units for those earning 130% of the area median income, which range from studios to three-bedroom apartments.