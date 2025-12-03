Duo wanted in shooting near Astoria waterfront: NYPD

Police are looking for two gunmen who allegedly shot a 24-year-old man inside the Astoria West apartments on the Hallett’s Cove waterfront on the night before Thanksgiving.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are looking for two suspects in connection with a shooting, allegedly during an attempted robbery inside a waterfront residential building across Vernon Boulevard from Hallets Cove, on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot inside the Astoria West apartments, located at 11-12 30th Drive, just after 11 p.m., when they found a 24-year-old man, conscious and alert, with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, police said.

Two gunmen were seen running from the building and speeding off in a black Jeep Cherokee, southbound on Vernon Boulevard toward Long Island City, according to the NYPD. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 30, the 114th Precinct has reported eleven shooting incidents so far this year, five more than the six reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 83.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.