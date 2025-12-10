Eat Up food court is opening inside of 99 Ranch Market in Flushing on Saturday December 13.

Going food shopping while hungry is now highly encouraged with the opening of Eat Up food court inside 99 Ranch Market in Flushing.

The nation’s leading Pan Asian grocery store chain, located at 37-11 Main St. in Flushing, is unveiling an expansive 12,000-square-foot dining area with sleek and modern vibes and over 20 delicious vendors to indulge, including Taiwanese street food, sushi, beef noodle soup, bubble tea and desserts.

“We created this food hall as a community gathering place, a home for anyone who wants to try something new, revisit a favorite flavor or simply enjoy great food,” said Alice Chen, CEO of Tawa Supermarket.

99 Ranch Market is a recent addition to the bustling and vibrant Flushing community after opening this past July, making an assortment of Asian groceries accessible in one shop, including snacks, sauces, noodles and other packaged goods imported from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia. The store features a meat market, a live seafood section, a full bakery and a hot deli offering a variety of ready-made cuisine, from dim sum to roast duck.

The Eat Up food court is the supermarket’s latest addition, with many vendors hailing from right here in the world’s borough and NYC with something for everyone to enjoy, including Taiwanese crispy fried chicken cutlet, Hong Kong milk tea, Guangxi rice noodles and Central Asian halal barbecue. Whether guests plan to stop by during their shopping trip or want variety while meeting friends for lunch or dinner, the new space is a fun addition to explore in the Flushing community.

The food court will host a public grand opening ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m., featuring cultural performances, chef showcases, all-day sampling and special opening-weekend promotions, including a $10 gift card from 99 Ranch Market after spending $50 at the food hall.

To learn more, visit their website or stay up to date at @99ranchmarket on Instagram.

Here is a list of the food court’s latest vendors to explore at the new food court:

Pop Mao: Sichuan-style customizable bowls

Yummy Inc: Taiwanese street-style snacks

Sushi and More: sushi rolls, sashimi and hearty ramen

Long Jiang Marinated Pork Knuckle over rice

Coco Bubble Tea: Taiwan’s iconic bubble tea

Fat Potato Noodles: Chinese rice noodles served in flavorful broths

Fried Skewer: Chinese street-style fried skewers

Master Hong Noodle House: traditional braised beef noodle soup

Bao Boom: buns filled with savory pork and rich broth

Uyghur Tandoor Sansa: Uyghur-style Halal baked buns and lamb skewers

Liuzhou Rice Noodle Soup: A vibrant Chinese noodle dish

Lankee: Hong Kong–style tea house

Herb Nook Lab: fresh fruit teas made from scratch

Choping Noodle House: freshly-made hand-pulled noodles

Tin Foil Family: smoky grilled skewers, foil-baked specialties and sizzling iron-plate dishes

Spicy Marinate: a classic Chinese braised snack stall

Guo Duo Cake: a dessert house with freshly baked goods

Kiddle Ton: Japanese-style claw arcade and prize corner