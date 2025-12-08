Photos: EHS hosts Christmas tree lighting celebration

In celebration of the holiday season, Episcopal Health Services hosted a Christmas tree lighting celebration on Friday, Dec. 5, at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, located at 3-27 Beach 19th St. in Far Rockaway.

EHS Manager of Government Affairs Rose Guerrier acted as the Master of Ceremonies for the Christmas tree lighting celebration.

“Today we celebrate not just the stunning lights that will soon adorn this tree, but also the spirit of togetherness and hope that shines within our hearts. As we gather here for this festive occasion, let us remember the importance of connection. Connections with our loved ones, our neighbors and especially the incredible members of our EHS team,” Guerrier said. “As we light this tree, let it symbolize our shared hopes and dreams for the coming year. May it remind us to carry forward the values of love, kindness and empathy, not just during the holiday season, but every single day. As the lights illuminate our surroundings, let them also brighten our spirits and spark joy in our hearts. Together, we will create a tapestry of support, inspiration and community.”

The event began with an opening prayer by the hospital’s Pastoral Care and Education Director, Pastor Asnel Valcin, Psy.D., BCCC.

EHS Chief Executive Officer Donald T. Morrish, MD, MMM, then followed with welcoming remarks.

“Today is about more than turning on a set of lights. It’s about who has gathered under them. Our team members, our patients and families, our neighbors, partners and friends in the community,” Morrish said. “To our EHS team members, those here today and those caring for patients inside this hospital and our ambulatory care centers, I say thank you. Thank you very much for all of your due diligence and hard work within the community, your resilience, professionalism, kindness and all the unseen moments when you go that extra mile are in the heart of this organization. To our community members and partners, our neighbors, elected officials, community organizations, faith-based leaders, police and friends, thank you for trusting Episcopal Health Services.”

Morrish also discussed what the lighting of this Christmas tree represents to the patients and staff at EHS.

“When we light this tree, we’re not just decorating our campus. These lights represent hope in uncertainty, healing in the midst of illness and stress and unity in a world where it sometimes feels somewhat divided,” Morrish said. “In our hospital, we see people on some of the hardest days, but we also see remarkable strength in our patients, family and staff. These lights are a symbol of that strength and togetherness.”

After Morrish finished addressing attendees of the tree lighting, the Beraca SDA Youth Choir gave a musical performance.

EHS Pastoral Care Chaplain Reverend Roger Williams reflected on the importance of Christmas before the tree lighting commenced.

The Christmas tree lighting celebration began and ended with musical performances by the school band from the Channel View School for Research, located at 100-00 Beach Channel Dr. in Rockaway Park.

Light refreshments and snacks were available to those in attendance.