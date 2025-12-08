Excavation resumes on upcoming LIC skyscraper following brief stall in progress

Excavation work on an upcoming 525-foot-tall skyscraper has resumed at 30-25 Queens Blvd. in Long Island City following a stall in progress after new renderings were unveiled last June.

The construction site, which spans 25,177 square feet, is now being unearthed by the excavators involved in the project. As the crews descend below street level, temporary perimeter walls have been set up around the property. The western edge of the lot has a piling machine operating. Additionally, bundles of steel rebar are in position for use in creating the new foundations.

Based on the new renderings, the height of the tower will be run by a reflective glass curtain wall with vertical strips of copper-hued paneling. The northern and eastern corners of the massing incorporate angular volumes that slope upward to staggered setbacks. A checkerboard pattern of bronze-hued paneling is expected to make up the shorter northern portion’s cladding. The tower itself will be topped off with a mechanical bulkhead on an angled crown.

The planned skyscraper will be 46 stories high and span approximately 511,000 square feet. It will feature 561 housing units, including 169 that will be set aside for an affordable housing lottery. Rentals will account for 451 of the housing units, while the other 110 will be condominiums, which will be in studio and two-bedroom layouts. Additionally, there will be 21,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

Other planned features of the property include a basketball court, a pickleball court, outdoor grills, a fitness center, a meditation studio, a game room, a coworking lounge and a private rooftop swimming pool 500 feet above street level.

The Queens Plaza subway station, which services the E, M and R trains, is found right next to 30-25 Queens Blvd. The Queensboro Plaza subway station is also located nearby, servicing the 7, N and W trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q32, Q39, Q60, Q67, Q69, Q100, Q101, Q102, and B62 lines.

The latest design of the building was put together by CetraRuddy Architecture. LargaVista and Baron Property Group are working together to develop this skyscraper, with assistance from $388.5 million in construction financing by Starwood Capital Group, the Gotham Organization and Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies.

Construction is expected to be completed at some point in 2028.

30-25 Queens Blvd. was previously occupied by an open-air parking lot, a gas station, a low-rise commercial structure and a vacant lot.