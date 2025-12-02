Two-alarm fire damages a dozen units in Jackson Heights apartment building: FDNY

The FDNY battled a 2-alarm fire on the upper floors of an apartment building at 37-52 89th St. in Jackson Heights that displaced 27 adults and four children.

A dozen units were damaged, and more than 30 residents were displaced, by a fast-moving two-alarm fire in a Jackson Heights apartment house on Monday night.

The FDNY received a call at 5:11 p.m. on Dec. 1 regarding a fire on the upper floors of a six-story residential building at 37-52 89th St., and arriving units saw flames emanating from blown-out windows on the fifth and sixth floors. A second alarm was transmitted at 5:25 p.m., bringing a total of 40 units and 120 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene between Roosevelt Avenue and 37th Avenue.

While 7 train riders watched from the platform of the nearby 90th Street subway station, service on the elevated tracks was not impacted by the drama below, according to the MTA. A drone was deployed to locate hotspots on the upper floors, and the fire was brought under control at 6:25 p.m. with no reported injuries. FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the blaze.

Inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings were called to the scene for a structural stability inspection following the fire, and they observed fire damage with an open roof and issued partial vacate orders for 12 apartments. They found no structural damage to the building and determined that there was no need to vacate other units.

The American Red Cross was at the location and registered 10 households, including 27 adults and four children, for emergency assistance, such as temporary lodging and financial assistance. Any residents impacted by the 2-alarm fire who need help with their recovery and have not already connected with the Red Cross should call 1-877-RED CROSS (877-733-2767) and select Option 1.