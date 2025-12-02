Nearly 20 residents displaced as five-alarm fire tears through four Richmond Hill homes: FDNY

The Red Cross registered 17 adults and two children who were displaced by the five-alarm fire.

FDNY fire marshals are working to determine what caused a raging five-alarm fire that tore through four adjoining homes in Richmond Hill on Monday night.

Officials say a call was received at 10:49 p.m. on Dec. 1 of a fire at a home at 91-32 108th St., and Engine Company 294 and Ladder 143 arrived in minutes to find heavy fire conditions had already spread into the cockloft in the area between the ceiling and the roof.

“Units arrived in a little over three minutes,” FDNY Chief of Operations Kevin Woods said. “This building is a two-story flat-roof, non-fireproof building in a row of four attached buildings. Upon arrival, we had heavy fire in all four buildings.”

A second alarm was transmitted at 11:03 p.m., and as the blaze intensified over the next hour, a fifth alarm was transmitted at 12:03 a.m., bringing a total of 60 units and 220 firefighters and EMS personnel to the location between Atlantic Avenue and 91st Avenue. Firefighters deployed and mounted an aggressive interior attack using eight hose lines.

“The original fire building had fire in the cellar, first, and second floor,” Woods said. “Our engine companies moved in very aggressively into all these buildings. They were able to knock down this fire and prevent further extension into other surrounding buildings.”

The fire was brought under control at 1:26 a.m., and EMS treated one civilian and one firefighter for minor injuries at the scene.

“We saw thick smoke coming from across the street, and the fire department went to work right away,” neighbor Peter Estrada said. “Thank God for them.”

The American Red Cross responded and registered eight households, including 17 adults and two children, for emergency assistance, such as temporary lodging and financial assistance. Inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings found extensive fire damage at 91-30 108th St. had spread to neighboring properties at 91-28, 91-32, and 91-34 108th St., all two-story, two-family attached dwellings. Utilities were cut to all four buildings and due to the safety hazard caused by the damage, DOB issued full vacate orders to the four buildings.

Any residents impacted by the five-alarm fire who need help with their recovery and have not already connected with the Red Cross should call 877-RED CROSS (877-733-2767) and select Option 1.