If getting into the holiday spirit without going broke is on the top of your to-do list this season, there are plenty of fun, low-cost and free events in western Queens throughout December from shows to holiday markets and many more festivities.

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly event or an activity to enjoy solo, there is something for everyone to make the season memorable. From a Christmas cookie bake-off to candle-making workshops, here are some local events to bask in the magic of the holiday season without the hefty price tag.

Holiday Market

The Queens County Farm Museum is hosting its second annual holiday craft market, featuring local craft vendors, delicious fresh-baked goods, and a fun holiday atmosphere amidst the historical farm grounds and its adorable animals. The event is free to attend, whether you’re looking for unique and thoughtful gifts or simply want to browse while indulging in the holiday spirit.

Saturday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Queens County Farm Museum

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Central Astoria is hosting its annual tree lighting ceremony to get the community into the holiday spirit, featuring live performances by The Sugarplums, a festive atmosphere throughout the event, arts and crafts, books for kids, and a special visit from Santa, who will have a special giveaway. The free event is fun for all ages and a great way to get the family together to bask in the holiday spirit of the season.

Sunday, Dec. 7, 4 to 5 p.m.

Astoria Park Great Lawn (19th Street), Astoria

Saint Demetrios Cathedral Tree Lighting Ceremony

Saint Demetrios Cathedral is hosting a tree lighting ceremony, including an evening filled with entertainment, delicious food, games, face painting and more. The event will also include a meet and greet with Santa Claus and even elf street food and carts. The entire event will take place under a heated tent to keep guests cozy and warm, accompanied by music and a fun atmosphere. All donations from the event will support their annual tree lighting ceremony and building repair projects of the St. Catherine and George campus.

Sunday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m.

22-30 33rd St., Astoria

Screening of ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’

The Museum of the Moving Image is having a screening of the full-length version of “The Muppet Christmas Carol” in the Redstone Theater with Jim Henson’s legacy president Craig Shemin in person at their Dec 13 and 14 shows. The classic holiday film is the perfect way to spend the weekend afternoon as the beloved Muppets perform their own rendition of Charles Dickens’ holiday tale. Tickets are $17.50/$12 for seniors and students/ $10 for children ages 3-17, and free for MomI members.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 14 and 21, 1 p.m.

Museum of the Moving Image

36-01 35th Ave. Astoria

Holiday Candle Making Class

Moonrise Candle Co. is hosting a candlemaking class at the Greats of Crafts LIC Waterfront location, offering guests the opportunity to tap into their creative side as they learn how to blend scents for the holiday season and leave with their own 7.5-oz amber jar soy candle. During the workshop, you’ll learn the step-by-step process and enjoy a fun seasonal activity, whether you keep the finished product for your own self-care routine or gift your creation to someone special. Tickets are $39.19 per person, including one DIY soy candle and a choice of a draft beer, glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage.

Sunday, Dec. 14, noon to 2 p.m.

Greats of Craft-LIC Waterfront

4720 Center Blvd., LIC

The Nutcracker

The Sunnyside Ballet Studio is performing The Nutcracker at Queens Theatre, featuring an afternoon of the classic tale complete with incredible dancing and performances that will definitely get audiences in the holiday spirit during the family-friendly show. Two showtimes are available, including a 2 p.m. and a 5:30 p.m. showing, and tickets range from $23.18 to $39.19.

Sunday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Queens Theatre

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

14 United Nations Ave. S, Corona

Christmas Party

Victory Garden Cafe is hosting its annual Christmas party, where guests can enjoy dinner, drinks, and delicious desserts from their special Christmas menu, along with a variety of fun activities for kids to enjoy. The party will have Christmas story time, holiday crafts, arcade games, treats, prizes and a special visit from Santa.

Sun. Dec. 14, 3:30 p.m.

Victory Garden Cafe

21-69 Steinway St., Astoria

The 3rd Annual Christmas Cookie Bake Off

Judy and Punch are hosting their 3rd annual Christmas Cookie Bake Off, open to all bakers in the community, featuring unique and delicious treats for the holiday season. The event is free to attend, and guests have the opportunity to marvel at an array of creative cookies while helping to crown a cookie champion. The fun and festive event will even include a baked ziti intermission, allowing you to indulge in something warm and hearty before discovering who will become the reigning cookie champion this holiday season.

Monday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m.

Judy and Punch

34-08 30th Ave. Astoria

Instagram: @judyandpunchnyc