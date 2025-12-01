Your guide to the best holiday dining spots in western Queens

The holiday season has officially begun, and while the time of year can seem a bit hectic for shopping, holiday parties, and events, it’s also the perfect time to connect with friends and family to enjoy delicious food from all over the world.

Western Queens has a ton of places that are perfect meet up spots for the holidays, from Italian restaurants to Japanese BBQ.

If you’re looking for somewhere with the perfect atmosphere and delicious cuisine then check out some of these restaurants in the area for the perfect holiday dining experience.

Serafina

Serafina offers hearty Italian pasta dishes and delicious pizza in a sleek and upscale atmosphere in the midst of Long Island City. The family-owned brand’s sole Queens location offers a warm atmosphere with plenty of seating options, ranging from small gatherings to large groups, perfect for meeting loved ones during the holiday season. The restaurant has must-try dishes like ravioli lobster and spicy penne alla vodka, Napolitan-style pizza made in a traditional wood-fired brick oven, and their famous tiramisu, homemade from a traditional family recipe.

28-40 Jackson Ave., LIC

718-360-5670

serafinarestaurant.com

Instagram: @serafinanewyork

Gyu Kaku Japanese BBQ

Gyu Kaku’s Long Island City location has multiple floors, including a rooftop dining area with views of the city skyline. The Japanese BBQ restaurant has delicious offerings for the entire family, including their premium all-you-can-eat menu, available throughout the week and offerings from Wagyu and Kobe style beef, noodle and rice dishes, and other delicious offerings for holiday get-togethers with friends and family.

44-45 21st St., LIC

718-887-0042

gyu-kaku.com

Instagram: @gyukakujbbq

Dim Sum Palace

Dim Sum Palace is a Cantonese restaurant that recently expanded to LIC earlier this summer, offering all-day dim sum, including dishes like handmade soup dumplings, lobster fried rice, and freshly sliced roasted duck in their expansive multi-floor venue. The restaurant is perfect for large gatherings and intimate meet-ups, from their upscale dining room to their cozy bar area.

24-28 Jackson Ave., LIC

718-937-1890

dimsumpalace.com

Instagram: @dimsumpalace

JACX&CO Food Hall

JACX &CO is the perfect place to meet for the holidays when everyone has different tastes and it feels impossible to choose between so many delicious restaurants in the area. The modern and cozy space has plenty of seating for all kinds of group gatherings and a wide selection of delicious cuisine, from Ace’s Pizza to Mexology, Sushi Nikko, and Asian inspired dessert flavors from Soft Swerve. The venue is also equipped with a variety of unique specialty cocktails from The Bar at JACX&CO.

28-17 Jackson Ave., LIC

929-510-7040

jacxandco.com

Instagram: @jacxandco

Citrico Cafe

Citrico Cafe brings Miami vibes and delicious cuisine, from brunch to dinner, in a sleek venue adorned with high ceilings and a skylight, complemented by chandeliers in an upscale atmosphere. The restaurant has offerings from carne asada and pan-seared branzino to birria tacos and baja fish tacos, including weekly specials like happy hour and taco Tuesday.

32-90 36th St., Astoria

718-255-1705

citricocafe.com

Instagram: @citricocafe

Boathouse Rooftop

Boathouse Rooftop recently opened in Astoria, offering panoramic views of the city skyline and Mediterranean vibes throughout the decor and menu. The space is perfect for family gatherings and friend meet-ups, with a warm atmosphere and plenty of specialty cocktails, mocktails and hookah. Their menu features popular dishes, including short ribs, grilled octopus, mussels and pan-baked branzino.

32-72 Steinway St., 6th floor, Astoria

347-242-2108

boathouserooftop.com

Instagram: @boathouserooftop

Via Vai

Via Vai is an Italian restaurant with a cozy and low-lit atmosphere and delicious dishes from house-made pasta like Pappadelle with lamb and asparagus to shrimp ravioli. The restaurant serves individual Roman style thin crust pizza and an expansive wine menu for intimate meetups with friends or family.

31-09 23rd Ave., Astoria

347-612-4334

viavai-ny.com

Instagram: @viavainyc

Bahari Estiatorio

Bahari Estiatorio is an authentic Greek restaurant featuring a spacious dining room and a menu of fresh seafood dishes, including grilled branzino and traditional favorites like moussaka. The restaurant’s interior features white brick walls and an array of lush plants throughout the space. The cozy restaurant is a great place to meet for a warm atmosphere and authentic cuisine.

31-14 Broadway, Astoria

718-204-8968

bahariestiatorio.com

Instagram: @bahariestiatorio

Ayat

Ayat recently expanded to Astoria, offering authentic family-style Palestinian cuisine meant to be shared as family or friends meet to connect over a delicious meal. The restaurant offers popular dishes, including the pizzawarma, as well as traditional entrees such as Maklouba and the knafa, a decadent dessert that has been a favorite among guests of the restaurant.

33-25 Crescent St., Astoria

347-242-2887

ayatnyc.com

Instagram: @ayat.nyc

I Love Paraguay Restaurant

I Love Paraguay is a cozy neighborhood restaurant, decorated with flowers cascading from the ceiling and a low-lit, intimate vibe perfect for cozy meetups or family get-togethers. The restaurant serves authentic Paraguayan cuisine, including parrillada para dos, bife a caballo, and delicious desserts like flan and bread pudding.

43-16 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside

718-786-5534

Instagram: @iloveparaguayrestaurant

Chihuahua Restaurant

Chihuahua Restaurant serves classic Mexican dishes, including popular entrees such as enchiladas de mole poblano and steak and shrimp tacos. The venue has vibrant decor and a friendly atmosphere, great for meetups with family or friends for the holidays.

47-02 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside

347-531-0954

Instagram: @chihuahua_restaurant