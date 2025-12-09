Maryland man pleads guilty to fatal Bayside shooting during drug-related kidnapping in 2024: Feds

A Baltimore man admitted he shot a drug dealer to death in Bayside in the summer of 2024.

Marcus “Nacho” Pittman, 30, pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court on Dec. 4 to discharging a firearm causing the death of an unnamed marijuana dealer in the back of a rented U-Haul van on 208th Street near 32nd Drive in Bayside, a block east of the Clearview Expressway on July 25, 2024. Pittman, also known as “Cheese,” became the sixth defendant from Baltimore to be convicted in the robbery, kidnapping, and murder scheme. When sentenced, Pittman faced a mandatory minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment and up to life in prison.

“Today, the defendant pleaded guilty to the execution-style, drug-related killing carried out in the rear of a U-Haul van in brutal fashion,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Joseph Nocella said. “Marcus Pittman was the trigger man of this robbery crew that traveled to our district for the purpose of kidnapping and robbing marijuana dealers. I commend our excellent prosecutors, the FBI Special Agents, and NYPD detectives whose outstanding work has brought all six defendants to justice for their brutal crimes.”

According to court filings and statements by the defendant at the guilty plea proceeding, during the night of July 24, 2024, and into the morning of July 25, 2024, Pittman and his co-defendants carried out a violent armed robbery and kidnapping plot that resulted in the defendant shooting and killing John Doe #1 in Bayside. Pittman and his crew drove from Baltimore to New York for the purpose of robbing John Doe #1 and John Doe #2, who were both drug dealers.

Once in New York, co-defendants Jerome Waters and William Barnett met with the dealers at a Queens stash house under the guise of purchasing marijuana. Moments later, Waters and Barnett pulled out their weapons and held up the dealers, according to the court filings. They then brought in Pittman and his brother Delonte Pittman to assist them. The dealers were restrained by zip ties and forced into the back of a Jeep and the U-Haul van. Pittman and his co-defendants stole approximately 30 pounds of marijuana from the stash house.

The crew drove the dealers through Queens at gunpoint, demanding drugs and money. Co-defendant Jalon Garrett held a gun to John Doe #2 in the Jeep driven by Barnett, while Pittman held John Doe #1 at gunpoint in the back of a U-Haul driven by Calvin Israel. Soon thereafter, Pittman shot his victim multiple times in the head. After the fatal shooting, the crew returned to Baltimore. When his body was discovered by first responders, he still had a zip tie binding one of his hands and was surrounded by bags of marijuana.

“With five other defendants, Marcus Pittman orchestrated a kidnapping and armed robbery of two local marijuana dealers before executing a restrained captive in the back of a U-Haul,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher Raia said. “Pittman demonstrated an utter disregard for human life by shooting a defenseless rival in cold blood. May today’s plea send a message that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will hold accountable anyone who travels to our city to wage unnecessary violence and death.”

Co-defendants Delonta Pittman, Barnett, Waters, Garrett and Israel all previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the crime and are awaiting sentencing.