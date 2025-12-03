Housing lottery launches for 248 units at the Orchard in LIC, rent starts at $2,912

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 248 total units at the Orchard, an upcoming 70-story residential complex at 32-06 Orchard St. in Long Island City.

The building will be the tallest in Queens once completed, at 823 feet tall. It will have 824 total housing units, with 576 at market rate. All 248 units set aside for the housing lottery are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Studios account for 81 of the units in the housing lottery. They are split into two price ranges. The first 56 have a monthly rent of $2,912 and require an annual household income ranging from $104,983-$168,480. The other 25 units cost $3,062 in rent per month and demand that each household have residents who combine to earn $110,126-$168,480 a year. No more than two people can reside in one of these units.

The 107 one-bedroom units, which can house up to three people, are divided into three price ranges. The first 23 have a monthly rent of $3,250, with the residents of each unit required to combine to earn $117,326-$189,540 a year. Another 51 units cost $3,500 a month in rent. Those living in one of these units must be earning a total of $125,898-$189,540 a year. The last 33 one-bedroom units cost $3,599 a month in rent. The annual household income must add up to $129,292-$189,540.

There are 55 two-bedroom units in the housing lottery. Twenty-seven of these units have a monthly rent of $3,999 and require an annual household income ranging from $144,926-$227,500. The other 28 units cost $4,250 a month in rent and call for residents of a unit to cumulatively earn $153,532-$227,500 in annual income. As many as five people can live in one of these units.

The last five apartments in the housing lottery are three-bedroom units, which are each capable of housing up to seven people. The monthly rent for these units is $4,925 and the combined annual income for each household must total $178,560-$261,170.

Each apartment has a washer, a dryer, a dishwasher, energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, smart controls for heating and cooling, high-speed internet, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Hot water is included in the cost of rent. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove and heat.

Additional amenities available at the Orchard include covered parking garages, bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, common area WiFi, a gym, a yoga/dance studio, a resort-style indoor pool, an outdoor pool, pickleball courts, a playground, a media room, a party room, a recreation room, a children’s playroom, an outdoor terrace with a sun deck, barbecue grills, a prep kitchen, co-working spaces, a green space, storage, security cameras, a doorman, concierge, an accessible entrance and elevators. The Orchard is smoke-free and pet-friendly, with a dog washing station also available there. Additional fees apply for the amenities.

Those who sign up for two-year leases at the Orchard will not have to pay rent for the first month, as well as 25% off the amenity fee in the first year and 10% off the amenity fee in the second year. Additionally, they will get a $1,500 discount in the security deposit.

Multiple outdoor areas can be found near the Orchard, including a dog park and jogging/walking/biking paths. This includes Dutch Kills Green, Sven Park, the Murray Playground and the McKenna Triangle. These areas contribute to the pedestrian-friendly walk score in the area.

There is convenient access to different forms of transportation around the Orchard. A ferry and water taxi service is nearby. The Queens Plaza subway station, which provides service for the E, M and R trains, the Queensboro Plaza subway station, which provides service for the 7, N and W trains, the Court Square-23rd Street subway station, which provides service for the E and M trains, and the Court Square subway station, which provides service for the G train, are all within close proximity to the Orchard. Bus stops can also be found in the area for the Q32, Q39, Q60, Q63, Q66, Q67, Q69, Q100, Q101 and Q102 lines.

Among the schools located close to the Orchard are the Academy of Finance and Enterprise, LaGuardia Community College and the CUNY School of Law.

Those who intend to apply for housing at the Orchard must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 28, 2026. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to The Orchard, c/o MGNY Consulting, 109 E. 9th St., Ground Floor, New York, NY 10003.