Inaugural dean appointed at Queens College School of Business

Queens College announced the appointment of Carmen Cotei as the inaugural dean of the Flushing-based university’s School of Business on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Cotei, who will assume office in January 2026 if she gets approved by the CUNY Board of Trustees, currently works as an associate dean at the University of Hartford’s Barney School of Business. She is a nationally recognized teacher, scholar, administrator and community leader. Additionally, she is widely published and has received multiple awards, including the Exemplary Faculty Award, the Excellence in Service Award and the Excellence in Teaching Award from the Barney School of Business, as well as the Kauffman Foundation’s Best Paper Award for her work on M&A exit strategies for startup firms in the United States.

As the associate dean of faculty, administration and accreditation at the University of Hartford’s Barney School of Business, Cotei has overseen the continuous improvement process and faculty development of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), as well as the school’s financial operations. She has been instrumental in advancing curriculum innovations in her role, which she has served in from 2021 to 2023 and since July 2024. She has also managed the Barney School’s operating budget and restricted funds in support of strategic initiatives.

“We mounted a rigorous search for the right person to lead our Business School forward, and we are extremely pleased that Carmen Cotei has accepted the challenge,” Queens College President Frank H. Wu said. “She is known as an innovative thinker and leader and has the combined faculty and administrative experience that will be key to the school’s future success. Moreover, we are grateful to the many stakeholders within and beyond the college who helped us realize our dream for the institution.”

In her new role, Cotei will report to the provost and work collaboratively with the university’s leadership to position the school as a business education leader. She will be responsible for spearheading the School of Business’s development and accreditation. She will shape its vision while overseeing its administration, academic programs, faculty and staff. She will also look to foster a high-quality environment for teaching, research and intellectual achievement. Another goal of hers is to create and strengthen partnerships within and outside the college.

The deanship for the Queens College School of Business was endowed by Queens College alumnus Frank Fan Yu, who is also the founding Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of the global healthcare investment management firm Ally Bridge Group. Yu’s support will fund Cotei’s position in part, as well as administrative operations and research activities.

“I am very honored to serve as the inaugural dean of the business school,” Cotei said. “This is a rare opportunity to help shape the school’s vision, building on its strong foundation and guiding it toward becoming a hub of innovation, collaboration and impact. I look forward to working alongside faculty, students, alumni and industry partners to create a learning environment in which bold ideas are nurtured, diverse voices are celebrated and innovation drives meaningful change. Together, we will prepare students not only to succeed in their careers but also to make a lasting impact on their communities and beyond. I am very grateful to President Wu for offering me this opportunity and to Frank Fan Yu, whose generous gift made this appointment possible.”

The Queens College School of Business was established in March 2022 in response to a projected workforce demand for business professionals in New York City. It was built on a suite of existing high-quality accounting, economics, finance, actuarial studies, international business and risk management programs. Faculty members and career counselors helped create the new school by revising the existing curricula, setting up new tracks and expanding career services. Additional input and support for the school’s development was provided by the Business School Advisory Council.

Cotei earned a BA in finance from the Bucharest University of Economic Studies and a PhD in financial economics from the University of New Orleans. She has served in various faculty roles at the Barney School of Business since 2004, including program director, department chair and interim dean. During her time there, she led the development and launch of new academic programs, including the MBA-STEM program and an undergraduate program in fintech. Through her efforts, the school had high retention rates and was able to establish external partnerships that provided students with experiential learning opportunities.

Community engagement is very important to Cotei. She is on the board of directors and the investment committee for the Junior Achievement of Southwest New England. Additionally, she is the treasurer for Upper Albany Main Street, which is a nonprofit that supports the Albany Avenue commercial district in Hartford, Connecticut. Cotei has also taken part in prestigious programs sponsored by the Higher Education Resources Services Leadership Institute, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International and the Where Imagination Builds Excellence Network.

The Queens College School of Business is currently led by former School of Social Sciences Dean Kate Pechenkina, whose team included acting assistant to the dean of the School of Business Tao Wang and former assistant to the dean of the School of Business Schiro Withanachichi, who served in the role until last summer.