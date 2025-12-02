Korean Community Services to install long-awaited elevator at Bayside headquarters

Korean Community Services said the long-awaited elevator will allow the non-profit to greatly expand its existing services. Photo courtesy of KCS

Korean Community Services (KCS) has received $2 million in state funding to construct a long-awaited elevator at its Bayside headquarters.

KCS said the funding, secured with the support of state Sen. John Liu, represents a “pivotal turning point” for the organization, allowing it to expand programs and services that it offers to the local community.

The absence of an elevator at the non-profit’s headquarters, located at 203-05 23rd Ave., has limited the services it can offer to local community members, making the non-ADA-compliant basement largely inaccessible for residents who require mobility support.

KCS said existing limitations impact the non-profit’s senior services, youth programming, adult education, workforce development, family support, community events and all other programs that rely on the full use of the building.

The organization added that the installation of an elevator will allow it to utilize every floor of the building, creating a safe, equitable, and accessible environment for all generations.

The upgrade marks an “essential” upgrade to the KCS headquarters by strengthening the organization’s role as an “open community hub,” KCS said.

KCS President and CEO Myoungmi Kim said the organization has been “waiting years” for the installation of an elevator, which she described as an “essential improvement.”

“We are now able to build an accessible environment where every community member—from children to seniors and new immigrants—can safely and comfortably participate in our programs,” Kim said in a statement. “This announcement represents an important moment for KCS’s future, and we are honored to share this milestone with the community.”

Liu, meanwhile, said KCS has served the local community for over 50 years and added that the new elevator will allow the non-profit to open its doors to more seniors, children and individuals who require mobility support.

“I’m happy the Senate could support the KCS mission with this capital project and elevate their ability to serve even more neighbors with new opportunities and improved accessibility while ensuring its facilities can keep pace with the ever-changing needs of our community for generations to come,” Liu said in a statement.

Danny Kim, board chair at KCS, remarked that a new elevator will ensure that the organization can serve the local community for generations to come.

“With this critical support, we can now move forward with infrastructure improvements that ensure KCS remains a sustainable, welcoming, and fully accessible space for decades to come,” Kim said in a statement.