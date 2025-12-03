Queens Sen. John Liu named Civil Air Patrol Check Pilot of the Year

State Sen. John Liu receives an award for Check Pilot of the Year. Photo via New York Wing of the Civil Air Patrol.

The New York Wing of Civil Air Patrol (CAP), the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, has named State Sen. John Liu as the “Check Pilot of the Year” in honor of Liu’s commitment to aviation safety and pilot training.

Liu, who represents the neighborhoods of Flushing, Bayside and Fresh Meadows in New York’s 16th Senate District, has been a long-standing member of the Falcon Squadron in New York CAP.

As a check pilot, Liu’s responsibilities include conducting orientation flights for high school and middle school CAP cadets and playing a role in emergency services and community support. The New York CAP commended Liu for committing “countless hours” to ensure that pilots have his fellow CAP pilots have received top-quality training, mentoring and evaluation.

In addition to his role as a check pilot, Liu also participates as a mission pilot, engaging in search-and-rescue operations and disaster relief missions across New York.

CAP said Liu’s contributions as a check and mission pilot help to highlight the vital role that the volunteer organization plays responding to emergencies and supporting communities across New York State.

New York Wing Commander Col. Tom Carello praised Liu for his dedication to training and mentoring cadets, stating that such efforts have a “significant impact” on CAP’s mission.

“His commitment ensures that our members are not only skilled but also prepared to respond in times of need,” Carello said in a statement.

Liu, on the other hand, praised CAP as an “outstanding and essential” organization that opens doors for young people seeking to perform life-saving duties like search and rescue and disaster relief.

“As a volunteer flight instructor, it is enormously fulfilling to support the advancement of aerospace education and give young cadets the chance to take flight as they pursue their dreams,” Liu said in a statement. “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve and truly humbled at being given this tremendous honor.”

CAP said honoring Liu as Check Pilot of the Year not only recognizes his personal achievements but also underscores the importance of training and evaluation within CAP.

The volunteer organization described the State Senator as an “inspiration” to other pilots and praised Liu for leading by example.