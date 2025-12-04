Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson takes part in WhyHunger’s ‘Hungerthon Hustle’ at Citi Field

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson (sixth from left) joined Mr. and Mrs. Met and the WhyHunger team in the nonprofit’s annual Hungerthon Hustle at Citi Field.

Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson co-hosted the nonprofit WhyHunger’s second annual “Hungerthon Hustle” on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at Citi Field.

Samuelsson, who has appeared on various Food Network shows, including as a judge on “Chopped,” “Top Chef” and “Iron Chef,” gave opening remarks to participants of the Hungerthon Hustle before joining them in running the course. He also presented the winning prize during the post-run celebration.

The 4.7-kilometer distance of the benefit run/walk reflected the 47.7 million Americans facing food insecurity. WhyHunger is working to shrink the number of those facing food insecurity each year. The decreasing number would be reflected in the distance of the next Hungerthon Hustle.

The event raised $447,300 towards supporting WhyHunger’s mission of ending hunger and the injustices that cause it.

In addition to Samuelsson, Mr. and Mrs. Met were also on hand to welcome participants and take pictures with them. The popular mascots also took part in the race.

“It is incredible to be surrounded by so many New Yorkers who showed up today at Citi Field – and all those ‘hustling’ virtually – for something bigger than a race. Mobilizing our community to ensure that every person has access to nutritious, culturally relevant food — and the long-term solutions that make that access permanent,” WhyHunger Executive Director Jenique Jones said. “Despite challenging weather, this year’s Hungerthon Hustle was a tremendous success thanks to the unwavering spirit of our community, sponsors and hundreds of participants. Every step taken and every dollar raised fuels community-based food programs and grassroots leaders who are not only responding to hunger — they are changing the systems that cause it. This is how real progress happens: together.”

The Hungerthon Hustle was co-chaired by Ernst and Young Metro New York Office Managing Partner and 33-time marathon runner Alysia Steinmann. Sponsors for this year’s event included Citi Field, Bloomberg Philanthropies, SiriusXM, Ernst and Young, Boost Mobile and Wonder.

2025 marks the 40th annual Hungerthon fundraiser and awareness campaign from WhyHunger. In addition to the Hungerthon Hustle, other parts of this year’s campaign include celebrity auctions running until Dec. 9, events like the upcoming Hungerthon Benefit Docu-Concert on Dec. 14 at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, partnerships with SiriusXM and iHeartMedia New York and artist ambassadors like Bruce Springsteen, Yoko Ono Lennon and SAINt JHN and more.

Last year’s Hungerthon campaign ended up raising over $1 million. Over the last five years, WhyHunger has invested $10.8 million into community-led solutions globally, helping to connect 5.3 million people to food. WhyHunger works in 24 countries to end hunger and advance the right to nutritious food for all.

Those interested in learning more about or getting involved in this year’s Hungerthon can go to Hungerthon.org.