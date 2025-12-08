Martin Lande senior home in Flushing receives $850,000 in federal funding

The Martin Lande House Senior Residence in Flushing received $850,000 in federal funds, which were secured by Congresswoman Grace Meng, to rehabilitate the building’s exterior facade and complete energy efficiency upgrades to improve quality of life for its senior residents.

The Martin Lande House Senior Residence, an affordable senior home in Flushing developed and maintained by Selfhelp Realty Group, received $850,000 in federal Community Project Funding for capital improvements to the building. The funds were secured by Congresswoman Grace Meng, who presented a large check to the Selfhelp team during a press conference at the senior home on Dec. 5.

Funds will be used for upgrades to improve safety, comfort, energy efficiency and long-term sustainability to make the residence more welcoming for the nearly 300 residents that live in the senior home.

Attendees of the Dec. 5 conference included Meng; Council Member Sandra Ung; Selfhelp CEO Stuart Kaplan; Lisa Trub, executive director of Selfhelp Realty Group and the Melamid Institute for Affordable Housing; and dozens of building residents who applauded the investment.

According to Selfhelp, a nonprofit developer, the team will be rehabilitating the building’s exterior facade as a prerequisite for future work to make the building more environmentally sustainable. This work will include enhanced insulation, the developer team said, which will help reduce energy use and keep the property in compliance with New York State energy codes.

Gloria Fang, a resident of the senior home for 27 years and chair of the tenant council, delivered a speech during the Friday press conference explaining that the funds will help address safety concerns that have been mounting for years.

Not only did she thank Meng and Ung, but she said she appreciated the Selfhelp maintenance team for working to resolve issues with the scaffolding and other projects that improve resident safety and comfort.

Meng also thanked Selfhelp for all the services it provides to its senior residents, such as cultural and recreational activities, and for creating a communal space for seniors across Queens.

“Fighting for seniors is something that has always been a top priority of mine in Congress,” Meng said. “I believe that we must always be there for older adults in our borough.”

According to Ung, who represents several Selfhelp facilities in her assembly district, affordable senior homes are essential for allowing seniors to age in place. She commended Selfhelp’s efforts to make seniors feel welcome and supported as the senior population continues to grow.

“Today’s announcement of federal funding is another example of unwavering support to our senior community in Flushing,” Ung said. “This investment I know will make a meaningful difference in the lives of all seniors here.”

Kaplan, who has been CEO of Selfhelp for 25 years, said Meng and Ung have been courageous supporters of the developer and represent senior constituents every single day of the year. From Selfhelp’s perspective, he continued, support from elected leaders is crucial for the developer to better serve its residents.

Trub echoed Kaplan’s sentiments and thanked Meng for her advocacy for the senior community at Martin Lande, emphasizing the importance of funding these upgrades not only for the integrity of the building, but also for improving energy efficiency and quality of life for its residents.

“[Meng] understands the importance of our work and investing in our community here, ensuring that older adults have a safe and dignified place to call home,” Trub said. “Thank you Congresswoman Meng and our residents, who inspire us.”