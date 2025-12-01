MVP Roller Hockey all-stars win holiday Turkey Bash tournament

While most were still digesting their Thanksgiving meals, the Middle Village Players (MVP) Roller Hockey League won a local tournament on Long Island hosted by the South Shore Hockey Club (SSHC).

The tournament, a showdown between the all-stars of four local 11u leagues around New York, took place on Saturday, Nov. 29, in Oceanside, Long Island, and was organized by Robert “Bobby” Shannon of SSHC and sponsored by Jonathan Paskoff of Black Biscuit, an online supplier of custom hockey jerseys and gear.

The MVP all-stars got off to a rocky start, starting out in last place before going into the elimination rounds. According to MVP President Paul Pogozelski, whose two sons play on the team, they showed true “grit and determination” and remained composed in the first elimination match despite an early three-goal deficit, eventually beating the Green South Shore 5-3. In the finals, the MVP team faced off with the Black South Shore all-stars, who were previously undefeated, and beat them by a score of 3-1.

“I am so proud to watch our little kids working together, picking each other up in the face of adversity, and rooting for one another,” Pogozelski said. “Every kid who competed in this tournament and represented our community, first laced up their skates and took their first strides right here in Juniper Park. It’s moments like this tournament that affirm the vision I had for this league when I first started this endeavor to bring roller hockey back to our community.”

The all-star team’s roster included Anthony Wilkos, Maximilian Szablinski, Julian Izydorczyk, Conor McPhilips, Landon Restrepo, Markas Pogozelski, Jax and JoJo Anderson With Paulie Pogozelski in net, who were coached by Pogozelski and other volunteer parents Eugene McPhilips and Mathew Restrepo.

The MVP Roller Hockey League begins its spring season in early March and registration will be open until Jan. 15, 2026.